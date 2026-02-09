Persistent Recognized as the Fastest Growing IT Services Brand Globally in the 2026 Brand Finance IT Services 25 Report

Ranks as 12th Strongest IT Services brand globally

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, has been recognized as the Fastest Growing IT Services brand globally in the 2026 Brand Finance IT Services 25 report, among the world's Top 25 IT Services brands. Persistent's brand value increased 22% year-on-year, from $811 million in 2025 to $989 million in 2026, and ranking as the 12th strongest brand. The recognition reflects Persistent's successful repositioning from a digital engineering provider to an enterprise transformation partner, driven by a sharp industry focus, investments in repeatable platforms and outcome-driven engagement models.

Published by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy, the IT Services 25 report is a global benchmark of the most valuable and strongest IT Services brands. It recognizes companies with sustained business performance, brand strength and long-term market relevance. Persistent's Brand Strength Index improved from 74.8 to 75.8, retaining its AA+ rating, indicating increasing awareness, consideration and trust across global markets.

Persistent's AI-led, platform-driven strategy defines how it delivers this enterprise-wide transformation, with AI embedded across delivery models, platforms and operations, underpinned by responsible AI, data modernization, governance and talent readiness. As an ecosystem orchestrator of choice, Persistent brings together hyperscalers, technology partners, startups and advisors to co-innovate and deliver enhanced client outcomes. These partnerships have strengthened brand credibility, increased deal velocity and contributed to strong performance across key verticals, enabling the Company to deliver 23 sequential quarters of revenue growth. Its global brand trajectory also builds on previously being named the Fastest Growing IT Services Brand in the 2025 Brand Finance India 100 Report, recording 468% growth in brand value since 2020.

Persistent continues to invest in advancing its culture through its inclusive employee benefits programs, award-winning Persistent University and enterprise-wide AI readiness initiatives. In addition, the Company is deeply committed to giving back to the communities in which it operates through its ESG initiatives via the Persistent Foundation and sustainability efforts globally.

Shimona Chadha, Chief Marketing Officer, Persistent:

"Persistent's recognition in the Brand Finance IT Services 25, alongside a 22% year-over-year increase in brand value, reflects the strength of a brand that has scaled with purpose as an enterprise transformation partner. Our growth is grounded in engineering depth, a platform-driven operating model, deep hyperscaler partnerships and a disciplined approach to moving AI from experimentation into enterprise adoption. This recognition reinforces the long-term value we continue to build through relevance, trust and sustained execution across global markets."

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO, Brand Finance:

"Persistent is a fast-growing technology services brand with increasing brand value supported by sustained, broad-based revenue growth. Its ability to leverage hyperscaler partnerships and deep digital engineering expertise has enabled the Company to secure large-scale, AI-led transformation programs. Together, these factors reflect clear market positioning, consistent business delivery and an operating model that continues to strengthen Persistent's brand relevance in the global IT Services sector."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179 and NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 26,500 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/4851381/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistent Systems