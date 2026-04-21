Persistent Reports $1,654.4M FY26 Revenue with 17.4% Y-o-Y Growth and 15.6% EBIT Margin

Achieves $436.0M revenue in Q4, up 3.2% Q-o-Q, declares full year dividend of ₹40 per share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced the Company's audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Financial Year 2025-26:



FY25 FY26 Margin% Y-o-Y Growth Revenue (USD Million) 1,409.1 1,654.4

17.4 % Revenue (INR Million) 119,387.2 147,484.5

23.5 % EBIT (INR Million) 17,512.6 23,034.7 15.6%* 31.5 % PBT (INR Million) 18,223.1 24,112.1 16.3 % 32.3 % PAT (INR Million) 14,001.6 18,651.2 12.6%* 33.2 % * Including one-time impact of ~0.6% on EBIT and ~0.5% on PAT in FY26 due to New Labour Codes

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended March 31, 2026:



Q4FY26 Margin % Q-o-Q Growth Y-o-Y Growth Revenue (USD Million) 436.0

3.2 % 16.2 % Revenue (INR Million) 40,559.4

7.4 % 25.1 % EBIT (INR Million) 6,591.6 16.3 % 21.4%* 30.5 % PBT (INR Million) 6,739.8 16.6 % 19.3 % 33.4 % PAT (INR Million) 5,292.6 13.1 % 20.4%* 33.7 % * Including one-time impact of New Labour Codes in Q3 FY26

The Board of Directors recommended a Final Dividend of ₹18 per share. This translates to ₹40 per share for FY26 compared to ₹35 per share for FY25. The Final Dividend recommended by the Board is subject to approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent:

"Our approach has consistently been to build capabilities ahead of demand. Over the past 36 years, we have invested in strengthening our engineering depth and data foundations, which are now finding greater application as AI adoption scales across enterprises. These investments are leading to deeper client relationships and a more meaningful role in how our clients are reshaping their businesses in the context of AI. We will continue to build and adapt our capabilities as the market evolves, with the same long-term discipline."

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We delivered 17.4% year-on-year revenue growth in FY26, with an EBIT margin of 15.6%. I am pleased to share that we have declared a full-year dividend of ₹40 per share. Q4 FY26 marked our 24th sequential quarter of growth, reflecting the consistency of our execution and alignment to client demand in a market being shaped by AI. As AI adoption accelerates, our AI-first strategy is strengthening our operating model and improving the quality and scale of delivery across the business.

Our growth momentum continues to be recognized in the market, with Brand Finance naming Persistent the fastest-growing IT services brand globally in 2026.

We are deeply grateful to our employees for their unwavering commitment, and to our clients, partners and shareholders for their continued trust and belief, enabling our progress."

Fourth Quarter FY26 Client Wins and Outcomes

The order booking for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, was $600.8 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and $445.1 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Some of the key wins for the quarter include:

Software, Hi-Tech & Emerging Industries

Driving a large-scale shift from hardware-centric products to software-led platforms through an end-to-end engineering carveout and offshore operations across SAP, IT and data for a global industrial technology leader

Enabling hyperscaler-led cloud modernization of connectivity-centric infrastructure through secure workload migration, DevOps, database compliance and hardware lifecycle across seven data centers for a leading U.S. telecom provider

Advancing AI-enabled social intelligence platform through core engineering, GenAI innovation and UI modernization for a global leader in mission-grade risk intelligence

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Scaling a flagship enterprise platform through development of industry-specific capabilities across field services and healthcare for a global leader in tax and accounting software

Modernizing a payments platform through regulatory transformation and augmentation of core transaction capabilities for one of the largest banks in the Nordics

Co-building a digital underwriting platform with a fully digital, workflow-driven system, enhancing efficiency, compliance and risk management for one of the largest life insurance providers in Australia

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Orchestrating a multi-phase program spanning managed IT, platform operations, revenue-platform engineering and R&D capacity expansion for a leading U.S.-based molecular diagnostics company

Reimagining a global CRO platform by unifying digital, data and AI systems into a scalable, cloud-first architecture, improving margins and trial throughput for a global life sciences leader

Enhancing a care management platform across data, workflows and analytics, automating operations for a leading U.S.-based kidney care management provider

Leadership Changes

Ruchi Kulhari joins Persistent as Executive Vice President – Enterprise Strategy & Execution, partnering closely with the CEO and Executive Leadership Team to drive the Company's most critical priorities, working across business units and functions to translate strategic priorities into clearly defined initiatives with measurable outcomes.

Hari S. Abhyankar joins Persistent as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Private Equity and Professional Services, leading the Company's global strategy and growth across private equity investors, their portfolio companies and professional services organizations.

Other News in the Quarter

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 27,500 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

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