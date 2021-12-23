Persistent Wins Four Categories in the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, Recognizing Exceptional Client Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

News summary:

Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has announced that Persistent Systems (BSE: Persistent) and (NSE: Persistent) has won four categories in the annual ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards: Analytics, Salesforce, Intelligent Automation, and Manufacturing. Award winners were selected based on direct feedback from more than 280 enterprise clients.

This acknowledgement builds off Persistent's win of the overall 2020 ISG Star of Excellence™ globally and subcategories of BFSI globally, Healthcare and Life Sciences globally, North America and APAC regions. In addition, for seven consecutive quarters, Persistent has been recognized as a Top 15 Sourcing Standout for Managed Services in the ISG Global Index™ "Booming 15" category.

In the categories won, Persistent outperformed the market across six customer experience categories:

Collaboration and transparency

Execution and delivery

People and culture fit

Governance and compliance

Innovation and thought leadership

Business continuity and flexibility

ISG surveyed more than 2,000 enterprise clients for customer experience feedback about their work with over 1,000 individual IT Service providers. Based on respondent feedback, winners were selected from a narrowed down field of +30 services providers that have excelled in providing best-in-class customer experience over the past year.

"Congratulations to the entire team at Persistent Systems on their outstanding performance in the 2021 Star of Excellence Awards. This year, satisfied clients placed an increased emphasis on business continuity and flexibility, given the pandemic's impact on business priorities and service provider relationships. The results also reveal a combination of different skills and technology competencies is advantageous in gaining the trust of customers and being perceived as an innovative partner. Building off of their 2020 win of the overall Star of Excellence Award, Persistent continues to excel in key technology areas that power enterprise modernization, digital transformation, and keep companies on the leading edge of change."

Paul Gottsegen

Partner and President, ISG Research & Client Experience

"This repeat win of the ISG Star of Excellence™ Award is a testament not only to our market-leading Digital Engineering capabilities but also our commitment to providing a superior delivery experience to our clients. The strategic investments we've made to expand our digital expertise, develop technology assets, and strengthen our partner ecosystem continue to bring exceptional value as our clients transform their businesses in this era of digital acceleration."

Sandeep Kalra

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

With over 15,500 employees located in 18 countries globally, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. Persistent was named to the Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion 2021 list, representing consistent top- and bottom-line performance as well as growth.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Media Contacts

Emma Handler

Persistent Systems (Global)

+1 617 633 1635

[email protected]

Manohar Dhanakshirur

Archetype

+91 750 644 5361

[email protected]

SOURCE Persistent Systems