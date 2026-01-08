Philippe Brochard Joins Hanshow as Chairman of the Advisory Committee

PARIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow, a global leader in digital retail solutions, today announced the appointment of Philippe Brochard as Chairman of its Advisory Committee.

Philippe Brochard

Philippe Brochard, former Chief Executive Officer of Auchan Retail France, brings extensive strategic expertise in retail and organizational transformation, gained through senior leadership roles in major international industrial and retail groups. His appointment reinforces Hanshow's governance and underscores the company's commitment to advancing innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable development in the retail sector.

Renowned for his forward-looking vision of the evolving retail landscape, Mr. Brochard will work closely with Hanshow to support the Group's growth and guide its strategic thinking on the future of stores, data, and technologies enhancing the customer experience. He will provide strategic counsel on the Group's global development and innovation initiatives.

Mr. Brochard (45) holds a BSc in Engineering and an ESSEC degree and has more than 20 years of international leadership experience. His career includes senior management positions at Renault (2001–2008), Alstom Transport (2008–2015), and the Auchan Group (2016–2024). He was appointed CEO of Auchan Retail France in December 2021 and stepped down from the role in March 2024. Drawing on his extensive experience and a strong commitment to responsible business practices, he founded Régénération SAS, a consulting firm dedicated to supporting companies in strategic and sustainable transformation initiatives.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Brochard said, "Serving as Chairman of the Advisory Committee aligns perfectly with my ambition to support technology companies that are fundamentally rethinking retail models. Hanshow plays a pivotal role in transforming physical stores by combining technological innovation, economic performance, and sustainability."

For Hanshow, this appointment represents a structuring milestone in strengthening its governance and advancing its strategic vision, at a pivotal moment in retail's evolution toward more digital, responsible, and performance-driven models.

About Hanshow

Hanshow is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electronic shelf labels and digital store solutions. The company offers customers a series of customized IoT touchpoints and digital store solutions that deliver customer-centric insights. Hanshow's solutions have provided services to a vast number of stores in over 70 countries and regions, helping them streamline operations, optimize pricing strategies, and offer customers a more personalized experience. In addition, Hanshow delivers advanced digital energy solutions, supporting clients with intelligent in-store energy optimization and integrated PV storage charging systems to reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, and accelerate their transition toward sustainable operations.

