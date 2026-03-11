From 100 to 600 patients: to support patients suffering from acne, Avène, Pierre Fabre Laboratories' leading brand, is strengthening the robustness of its clinical studies via data augmentation through Artificial Intelligence.

TOULOUSE, France, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avène, the leading brand in French pharmacies*, in partnership with Toulouse-based HealthTech company BotDesign, has announced a major breakthrough in the field of clinical studies in dermo-cosmetics.

In 2026, Avène will conduct a comparative clinical study to evaluate the efficacy of its new treatment for acne-prone skin, Avène Cleanance Comedomed+, in the maintenance phase following oral isotretinoin treatment in adults suffering from severe to very severe acne.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories is exploring the potential of Artificial Intelligence to launch a new generation of clinical studies in dermo-cosmetics

Avène is renowned for its dermatological expertise, inspired by therapeutic know-how, and has been committed to improving the treatment of skin pathologies since 1990. It is thus becoming the first brand to use Artificial Intelligence in clinical studies for dermo-cosmetics.

A concrete illustration of Pierre Fabre Laboratories' "Supportive Care" strategy.

This study is unique in two ways: due to its scientific ambition and because it fully aligns with the "supportive care" strategy of Pierre Fabre Laboratories, launched in 2025.

"We belong to a group that has always been rooted in pharmaceuticals and dermo-cosmetics. Our medical expertise gives us a head start in understanding patients and their pathologies. We are ideally positioned to offer treatment protocols based on the pathology, combining dermo-cosmetics with medication. We are already preparing solutions to go further, by developing dermo-cosmetic innovations capable of extending and amplifying the action of the medication or delaying its necessity. Because these are dermo-cosmetics, they can be used over the long term, unlike many drug treatments," explains Dr. Gautier Doat, Eau Thermale Avène Medical Director.

*Source: GERS – SOG Early – Pharmacy Channel – Dermo-cosmetics market definition established by Pierre Fabre laboratories – Origin: Sell Out – Cumulative data up to December 2025 in volume (units) and value (revenue inc. taxes).

