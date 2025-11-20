PioCreat Showcases Full-Spectrum 3D Printing Solutions at Formnext 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PioCreat successfully exhibited at Formnext 2025, held from November 18–21, 2025 at the Messe Frankfurt Exhibition Centre, showcasing its comprehensive 3D printing solutions for dental, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. Located at Booth 12.1-C02, the company aimed to engage global partners, accelerate industry collaboration, and highlight its latest advancements in digital manufacturing.

PioCreat booth (PioNext Mini & HALOT-X1) Medical 3D Printer and G5 Ultra

With strong R&D capabilities and deep expertise in precision manufacturing, PioCreat has built a complete 3D printing ecosystem integrating hardware, software, materials, and automated production solutions. At the heart of the booth was a demonstration of this ecosystem, featuring four key product lines:

Key Product Highlights

1. Dental 3D Printing

PioCreat's dental portfolio enhances chairside efficiency while ensuring reliable, lab-grade results. Within this category, the PioNext Mini represents the company's latest advancements:

PioNext Mini is designed for efficiency and portability; this ultra-compact, suitcase-style printer streamlines chairside workflows. Its dual-resin-tank system includes an ACF Fast Vat capable of printing crowns in 10 minutes, and an HDF Clear Vat for polishing-free, high-transparency results. Quick material switching and an upgraded LCD screen further enhance speed, clarity, and long-term stability.

Together, these solutions help clinicians and dental labs significantly accelerate treatment turnaround.

2. Medical O&P Solutions

The MS01 SE andIPX2 showcased streamlined digital workflows for orthotics, prosthetics, and insoles, enhancing clinical efficiency and enabling the creation of patient-specific, comfortable devices.

MS01 SE: Engineered for one-piece scoliosis braces, prosthetic sockets, and foot orthoses, it features a 400°C high-temperature nozzle, 650 mm build height, and compatibility with biocompatible materials—delivering strength, comfort, and clinical reliability. Additionally, the printer's biocompatibility certifications ensure safe, skin-friendly use. Remarkably, the printer can achieve fast production times, typically between four and seven hours per orthosis, making it a practical tool for busy clinics focused on patient-specific care.

IPX2: Tailored for custom insole production, it utilizes a specialized TPU extruder for smoother extrusion and a dual-station design that prints a pair of adult insoles in about one hour without compromising precision.

3. Industrial 3D Printing

For industrial users who require high-speed, high-strength, and cost-effective production, PioCreat provides next-generation pellet-based printing technologies. Among these, the G5 Ultra serves as a core solution:

G5 Ultra supports high-speed, high-temperature printing with thermoplastic pellets. It provides an economical and sustainable alternative to traditional filament, offering both performance and material flexibility for industrial users.

4. Consumer & Entry-Level 3D Printing

PioCreat introduces the HALOT-X1 Combo, a 16K resin 3D printer designed for both hobbyists and professionals. Fully calibrated and leveling-free, it's ready to print straight out of the box. Its top-down motion system ensures consistent layers and improves model quality. The quick-release build plate allows easy removal of prints, making high-quality resin printing accessible and enjoyable.

Exhibition Spotlight

Exhibition highlights included live demonstrations, hands-on interaction zones, and full workflow showcases—from digital design and material preparation to real-time printing and finishing. Visitors experienced the precision, efficiency, and reliability of PioCreat's solutions, gaining a clear understanding of how advanced additive technology can transform production efficiency and product quality.

PioCreat invites global distributors, professional users, and industry partners to visit Booth 12.1-C02, schedule product demonstrations, and explore cooperation opportunities to shape the future of intelligent manufacturing together.

About PioCreat 3D

Founded in 2015 in Shenzhen, PioCreat 3D is a global pioneer in 3D printing technology, specializing in the research, development, and production of cutting-edge 3D printers, software, and materials. Dedicated to providing both consumer-grade and professional-grade 3D printing solutions to empower creators and industries worldwide.

