Piramal Pharma Solutions Demonstrates Commitment to Excellence with Outstanding Net Promoter Score

Piramal Pharma Solutions recently achieved a net promoter score (NPS) of 55, far surpassing industry averages.

A third-party provider, DNV, validated the NPS survey and score.

This accomplishment reflects the Organization's dedication to stakeholder centricity and operational excellence.

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), has achieved an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 55 for the time period representing FY2025 (April 2024 – March 2025). This serves as a testament to the Company's ongoing dedication to excellence and collaboration.

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma

NPS is a widely recognized metric for gauging customer loyalty, measuring how likely customers are to recommend a given product or service to their peers. Piramal Pharma Solutions conducts annual customer and promoter surveys to assess its performance and ensure responsiveness to clients' evolving needs. These surveys are coordinated by the Company's Customer Centricity team and validated by DNV, a third-party expert in assurance and risk management, ensuring accuracy and accountability.

The insights gained from these surveys are thoroughly analyzed, informing business strategies and actionable plans for the year ahead. These plans are then further refined and implemented throughout the Organization, optimizing service delivery and client engagement across all business areas.

This year, Piramal Pharma Solutions' NPS far exceeded the average negative score reported by many competitor CDMOs, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in the industry.

This achievement can be attributed to Piramal Pharma Solutions' unwavering commitment to Patient, Customer, and Consumer Centricity, which is deeply embedded across its global network. The Organization prioritizes these stakeholders in every action and decision, ensuring its operational goals and business strategies align with their needs. This approach fosters enhanced communication and collaboration at every stage, strengthening long-term partnerships and deepening client relationships.

Piramal Pharma Solutions does not merely aim for customer satisfaction; it aspires to customer delight. By maintaining a central focus on its stakeholders' needs, the Company doesn't just meet client expectations but exceeds them.

"As we move ahead, the insights gleaned from this year's NPS survey will guide our strategic initiatives, enabling us to further enhance client engagement and operational efficiency," said Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma. "We will remain committed to continuous improvement, refining our service offerings and enhancing our processes to ensure we bring the highest value to customers, consumers, and patients worldwide."

The Customer Centricity team ensures the integrity of the NPS data by collaborating with various departments throughout the external assurance process. They manage the data collection and present the findings to the Board of Directors, who review the information for publication in the annual Sustainability Report, with assurance from DNV. This structured approach demonstrates Piramal Pharma Solutions' dedication to transparency and accountability across all performance metrics.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's associate company, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

For more information visit: Piramal Pharma Solutions | LinkedIn | Facebook | X

About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, AbbVie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between AbbVie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.

