Policy support and tech innovation boost farmers' incomes in Guangdong, NPC deputy tells Egyptian reporter

GUANGZHOU, China, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China's annual legislative meeting is underway in Beijing from March 5 to 12, drawing global attention, including that of South's international media partners.

South has gathered questions from the members of the Maritime Silk Road Media Cooperation Platform and brought them to deputies of the National People's Congress (NPC) for answers.

In this episode of Dialogue Beyond Borders, a journalist from Cairo 24 asks how Egypt could learn from China's experience in rural revitalization.

South reporter Liu Xiaodi takes the question to NPC deputy Chen Hui, who runs a Gonggan mandarin business in rural Guangdong. Her story offers a glimpse into how China is revitalizing its countryside through policy supports and technological innovation and what developing countries like Egypt could learn from.

