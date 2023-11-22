Polish Mobile Payment System BLIK to Modernize and Expand into Romania and Slovakia with DXC Technology

News provided by

DXC Technology Company

22 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

DXC to develop existing platform to drive new business opportunities in new markets

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, will support Polish Payment Standard (PSP) in the expansion of its mobile payment system, BLIK, into Romania and Slovakia.

DXC will modernize and adapt the BLIK central system to meet payment standards in Romania and Slovakia. DXC will ensure BLIK is able to handle transactions in Romanian Leu and Euros, and can connect to the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) system.

Continue Reading
Polish Mobile Payment System BLIK to Modernize and Expand into Romania and Slovakia with DXC Technology
Polish Mobile Payment System BLIK to Modernize and Expand into Romania and Slovakia with DXC Technology

Continuing a nine-year relationship, DXC will use software engineering to help develop PSP's essential activities, adapting the existing system to serve the fastest-growing e-commerce segments in Romania and Slovakia, and providing daily technical support.

One of the largest payment systems in Poland, BLIK is at the forefront of driving a new era of digital payments in the region. Between July and September 2023, BLIK facilitated 455 million transactions worth 63 billion PLN ($15.7 billion USD).

"BLIK is highly regarded in Poland and we have confidence that our solution will easily meet the requirements to integrate with other large European banks. This will help us grow the number of users engaging in e-commerce payments," said Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, President at Polish Payment Standard. "We are pleased to have the support of an experienced partner in DXC that can help us implement our plans."

PSP is a joint venture between six leading Polish banks (Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, Santander Bank Polska, ING Bank Śląski, mBank and PKO Bank Polski) and Mastercard. BLIK, introduced in 2015, is a key part of Poland's shift towards a common payment system. It allows customers to use their mobile phones to withdraw cash from more than 20,000 ATMs and facilitates hundreds of thousands of digital payment transactions.

"This is a major project for Polish and European banking. As a trusted partner, we will help PSP innovate the BLIK solution on a global scale to achieve international success," said Michał Burda, Country General Manager at DXC Technology Poland.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About BLIK

BLIK is a common standard for mobile payments. Currently, virtually every customer of domestic payment institutions offering a mobile application has the opportunity to use BLIK in mobile banking applications. Polish Payment Standard (PSP) is responsible for the development of the system. PSP is constantly developing BLIK's capabilities so that the system is as functional as possible for its users. The shareholders of PSP are: Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, Santander Bank Polska, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, PKO Bank Polish and Mastercard. For more information, please see: https://blik.com/

CONTACT:  Aleksandra Andreasik-Binkowska, DXC Media Relations Poland, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281743/DXC_Technology_Company_Polish_Mobile_Payment_System_BLIK_to_Mode.jpg 

Also from this source

Le système de paiement mobile polonais BLIK se modernise et étend ses activités en Roumanie et en Slovaquie grâce à la technologie de DXC

Le système de paiement mobile polonais BLIK se modernise et étend ses activités en Roumanie et en Slovaquie grâce à la technologie de DXC

DXC Technology, l'un des principaux fournisseurs mondiaux de services technologiques figurant au classement Fortune 500, accompagnera le Polish...
Polnisches Mobile Payment System BLIK modernisiert und expandiert mit DXC Technology nach Rumänien und in die Slowakei

Polnisches Mobile Payment System BLIK modernisiert und expandiert mit DXC Technology nach Rumänien und in die Slowakei

DXC Technology, ein führender globaler Fortune-500-Technologiedienstleister, wird Polish Payment Standard (PSP) bei der Expansion seines mobilen...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.