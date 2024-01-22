PRA Group Names Keith Warren as New Head of Risk and Compliance

PRA Group, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today announced the appointment of Keith Warren as chief risk and compliance officer (CRCO), effective Jan. 29.

"Keith's deep industry expertise and proven track record in leading high-performing teams will be invaluable as we drive our business objectives," said PRA Group President and CEO Vik Atal

Keith Warren, PRA Group chief risk and compliance officer (CRCO).
Warren will report directly to Atal and serve as a member of the Senior Leadership Team.

"I am excited to join PRA Group and contribute to its important work strengthening the global economy," said Warren. "I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team and colleagues across the organization to build upon PRA Group's outstanding reputation with key stakeholders."

Warren, who will oversee enterprise-wide risk, compliance and risk governance at PRA Group, has more than 30 years of compliance, legal and operational risk leadership experience across multiple consumer banking and business products and control functions. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief risk and compliance officer for TransUnion, where he led global second line of defense risk and compliance, supporting businesses and products in more than 35 countries. Prior to his time at TransUnion, Warren served in numerous executive leadership roles at companies like Barclays Bank U.S., Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. He was also in-house counsel for First North American National Bank, State Farm Bank, HSBC Bank USA, and Bank of America. Warren holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Management and in Communications from Syracuse University, a Juris Doctor degree from University of Richmond, and is a member of the Virginia Bar Association.

About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

