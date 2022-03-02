Premise Brings Ukrainian Task Marketplace Back Online After International Law Enforcement and Tech Companies Rebuff Coordinated Disinformation Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After being subjected to misinformation alleging the Premise platform was a tool used by the Russian government, Premise has reactivated its Ukrainian task marketplace with the continued purpose of providing humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens.

"Like many companies operating in sensitive environments, Premise suffered from misinformation and temporarily stopped its services in Ukraine to ensure we were not putting our users in danger. We immediately reached out to law enforcement, who investigated and found no credibility to the claims. Google too found the claims to be without merit," said Maury Blackman, CEO of Premise. "Premise will be capturing critical sentiment data to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine as they endure the effects of an invasion by the Russian government. This data is invaluable to NGOs, nonprofits, and development organizations seeking to assist Ukraine."

Reports emerged on social media accusing Premise of being a tool used by Russian forces to target Ukrainian troops and infrastructure. Although this allegation is completely false, out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our Ukrainian Contributors, Premise paused its tasks in Ukraine while it communed with investigative authorities.

On Sunday, February 27, a law enforcement body with access to international resources confirmed to Premise that it had undertaken a full investigation of the matter and that the company and its technology was not aiding Russian forces. Then, on Tuesday, March 1, Google did the same and restored the Premise App to the Google Play store. As a result, Premise today announced that it would be restarting its task marketplace in Ukraine to continue to help provide humanitarian support to its citizens.

Specifically, Premise will be launching surveys to gauge the sentiments of Ukrainians regarding a few critical topics related to humanitarian assistance. These topics include:

Food security

Displacement

Water & Sanitation

Water Availability

Community Needs

Essential Services

