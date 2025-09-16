PRophet, a Stagwell (STGW) Company, Appoints Tony Sardella as Global CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth for World's Third-Largest Communications Technology Platform

Sardella Will Take on Dual Roles at PRophet and Allison Worldwide to Lead AI Product Development, Global Client Expansion and Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRophet, a comms tech suite of essential, award-winning AI-powered software and services for modern communicators, announced today the appointment of Tony Sardella as its global CEO. As part of The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud), PRophet connects to a broader suite of AI-driven marketing and communications solutions and supporting its mission to empower communicators with actionable insights, analytics, and predictive tools for a data- and AI-fueled industry.

Sardella will spearhead PRophet’s continued expansion and innovation as the platform enters its next phase of accelerated growth while continuing his role at Stagwell’s Allison Worldwide as Head of Predictive Analytics.

Sardella will spearhead PRophet's continued expansion and innovation as the platform enters its next phase of accelerated growth while continuing his role at Stagwell's Allison Worldwide as Head of Predictive Analytics.

PRophet's comprehensive suite includes three AI-powered solutions designed to maximize performance for marketing and communications professionals. PRophet Media Intelligence delivers global media monitoring and actionable insights, PRophet Earn uses generative and predictive AI to identify and engage relevant journalists and influencers, and PRophet Influence optimizes influencer discovery, analytics, and campaign tracking through agentic AI.

PRophet has achieved remarkable scale and market penetration since its 2020 launch, growing to become the third-largest communications technology suite globally. In June, PRophet completed the successful integration of media monitoring and analytics provider UNICEPTA (now PRophet Media Intelligence) and influencer management agency and technology platform LEADERS and InfluencerMarketing.AI (now PRophet Influence), further strengthening its market-leading position and expanding its capabilities to serve enterprise clients at unprecedented scale.

"PRophet's growth has been remarkable, and its foundation remains formidable," said The Marketing Cloud CEO Elspeth Rollert. "We've built something truly revolutionary, a platform that doesn't just keep pace with industry evolution but actively drives it. Tony's appointment represents our commitment to not just maintaining this leadership position but accelerating our growth trajectory by bringing advanced technology to the market."

Sardella brings a unique combination of deep technical expertise and proven communications leadership that positions PRophet for its most ambitious growth phase yet. With more than 30 years of experience leading data-science and predictive analytics organizations, he has built innovative AI/ML systems that turn real-world signals into executive decisions for global Fortune and FTSE corporations. Prior to joining the Stagwell network, he founded and successfully scaled predictive analytics firm evolve24, demonstrating his ability to build and grow technology-driven solutions in the communications space. His decades of senior communications leadership experience with global enterprises including Monsanto provides the strategic acumen necessary to guide PRophet's expansion into new markets and service offerings.

"I'm incredibly honored to lead both PRophet and Allison Worldwide's predictive analytics during what I believe will be the most transformative period yet," said Sardella. "The PRophet team has built extraordinary success and growth that truly revolutionized our industry. My focus is on accelerating that momentum with a foundation that is rock-solid, technology is best-in-class, insights that are actionable and a commitment to client success for the enormous market opportunity ahead."

For more information, visit www.prprophet.ai.

About PRophet

PRophet is a suite of AI-powered SaaS software and services designed to empower and support the next generation of human-led, AI-fed "communications engineers" working in the PR, social and influencer marketing community.

PRophet Media Intelligence (F/K/A UNICEPTA) is the largest provider of global media, market intelligence and social listening tools, delivering unmatched insights and analysis to communicators worldwide.

PRophet Earn harnesses predictive, cognitive and generative AI to help users discover, target and engage with high-authority journalists and leading influencers. This media relations solution creates and tests "mediable" PR content to predict journalist interest and sentiment.

PRophet Influence, powered by influencermarketing.ai, combines influencer discovery, analytics, brand safety and tracking technologies to inform and manage influencer campaigns with precision and performance in mind.

PRophet was awarded PRovoke Media's Innovation SABRE in 2023-2025, a 2024 Webby Award, and was included in PR News' 2024 Tech Hotlist. PRophet is headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington DC, London, Cologne, Berlin, Zurich, São Paulo and Shanghai and is part of The Marketing Cloud (TMC), a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Visit prprophet.ai to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Alyssa Bourne-Peters

PRophet, US

[email protected]

+1 917 592 9795

Sarah Schulze

PRophet, EMEA

[email protected]

+49 16090815945

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773384/Tony_Sardella_Stagwell.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693566/PRophet_Logo.jpg