QS World University Rankings 2025 Unveiled: Oxbridge Overhauled, US Underwhelming, India Improving

LONDON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds released the 21st edition of the QS World University Rankings, the only ranking system to measure both employability and sustainability performance. For the thirteenth consecutive year, MIT leads the table, though two-thirds of the United States' ranked universities have dropped in the last year. Imperial College London jumps four places to rank 2nd; the University of Oxford and Harvard University remain 3rd and 4th respectively; the University of Cambridge rounds out the top five. Caltech is the only institution to break into the top 10.

2024 2023 QS World University Rankings 2025: Top 20 1 1 MIT US 2 6 Imperial College London UK 3 3 University of Oxford UK 4 4 Harvard University US 5 2 University of Cambridge UK 6 5 Stanford University US 7 7 ETH Zurich Switzerland 8 8 National University of Singapore Singapore 9 9 UCL UK 10 15 Caltech US 11 12 UPenn 12 10 University of California, Berkeley 13 14 The University of Melbourne Australia 14 17 Peking University China (Mainland) 15 26 Nanyang Technological University Singapore 16 13 Cornell University US 17 26 The University of Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR 18 19 The University of Sydney Australia 19 19 UNSW Sydney 20 25 Tsinghua University China (Mainland)

The UK is home to three of the world's top five, but over half of its universities have dropped.

The University of Toronto receives the world's leading score for Sustainability , with UBC (4 th ) and Western University (10 th ) also among the top ten for this indicator. However, the sector records an indifferent year overall.

Eight of Australia's highest-ranked universities have improved their position this year. Three Australian institutions are among the global top-20.

Among China's five top-100 universities, four have risen. Peking University (14th) is national #1, rising three spots.

India has shown remarkable progress: 91% of its 46 ranked universities either climb, remain stable, or are new entrants.

Indonesia, Pakistan, and Türkiye record noteworthy improvements.

Latin America has four top-100 universities: Universidad de Buenos Aires, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, and Universidade de São Paulo.

Saudi Arabia's KFUPM (101st) is the highest-ranked Arab institution. Meanwhile, the University of Cape Town (171st) is Africa's leader.

The rankings feature 1500 universities across 106 higher education systems.

The US leads with 197 institutions, followed by the UK (90) and Mainland China (71).

