Reshaping Finance: Huawei's Commitment to 4-Zero and Resilient Infrastructure

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the Huawei Finance Forum was held under the theme of Boost Resilience, Reshaping Smarter Finance Together. This forum explored how to build resilient financial infrastructure for the future, as well as digital transformation and ecosystem development to help financial institutions gain a new competitive edge.

Alvin Feng, Director of Global Marketing and Solution Sales, Digital Finance BU, Huawei Dr. Jassim Haji, President of the International Group of Artificial Intelligence, Executive Advisor of HH (His Highness) Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Center. Roger Wang, Director of Partner Development & Sales, Digital Finance BU, Huawei

Over the past 15 years, China's finance industry has undergone a significant transformation, largely driven by FinTech giants. As Chinese banks embarked on their digital transformation journey, Huawei developed an FSI solution framework, which focuses on reshaping customers' resilience, agility, and intelligence.

"The value Huawei brings to our customers is not only in our products and solutions, but also in our unique capabilities, such as best practices worldwide, a global ecosystem, and an extensive digital talent system in China. These capabilities are crucial for customers' successful transformation." Shared by Alvin Feng, Director of Global Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei Digital Finance BU.

Huawei has proposed reshaping resilient financial infrastructure with 4 Zeros: Zero Downtime, Zero Wait, Zero Touch, and Zero Trust. To achieve this, we need to coordinate cloud, network, storage, and computing infrastructure to develop an end-to-end resilient system.

Application modernization is vital for reshaping agility. Huawei has successfully supported many banks in transforming their legacy centralized architecture towards a cloud-native distributed architecture.

In terms of reshaping intelligence. Huawei supports banks in enhancing real-time data operations, a fundamental step for data intelligence. Meanwhile, we actively boost Generative AI adoption in banks through joint innovations in various scenarios.

"Huawei is pioneering the future of intelligent finance, seamlessly blending AI innovation with enduring infrastructure. Their vision for All Intelligence and commitment to building resilient, secure, and efficient financial ecosystems is transforming the industry, creating smarter, more inclusive services for the AI era." Said Dr. Jassim Haji, President of the International Group of Artificial Intelligence, Executive Advisor of HH (His Highness) Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Center.

"Huawei is continuously collaborating with global and local ecosystem partners to deliver value to customers by developing competitive scenario-based solutions", stated by Roger Wang, Director of Partner Development & Sales, Digital Finance BU, Huawei. We consistently add value to our customers' success through our global best practices, business and architecture innovation, and excellent service and support.

For more details, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/finance

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531210/image_986294_58657447.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531211/image_986294_58657478.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531212/1.jpg