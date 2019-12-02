RevitaLash® Cosmetics Announces Expansion of Color Cosmetics Line with Hi-Def Brow Pencil

Hi-Def Brow Pencil Launches Globally

VENTURA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, Physician led, pioneer and market share leader in the lash and brow conditioner category*, announces the launch of its first eyebrow pencil, the Hi-Def Brow Pencil. This multi-functional, long wear, water resistant eyebrow pencil allows natural hair-like strokes for a full, bold brow look with a blendable, non-tacky formula.

"We are so excited to launch our new Hi-Def Brow Pencil, our first ever pencil to help brows stand out, look defined, naturally full and healthy. We are thrilled to incorporate our signature hair-health benefits for long term improvement into a product that gives instant gratification," notes Lori Jacobus, President of RevitaLash Cosmetics.

RevitaLash Cosmetics Founder and CEO, Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., notes, "The Vitamin E within the formula provides natural conditioning and antioxidant benefits to skin, while polymers create lasting power for up to 10 hours of wear."

Ideal for filling in sparse or over-tweezed eyebrows, this product transforms shapeless brows in just a few strokes. Three universal shades; Soft Brown, Warm Brown, and Cool Brown, perfectly complement any hair color and skin tone. The Precision Tip Applicator mimics hair-like strokes for easy definition allowing the creation of both natural and bold looks while the Styling Brush seamlessly blends color and effectively sweeps brow hairs into place.

The Hi-Def Brow Pencil is dermatologist reviewed, contains no oil, parabens, phthalates, or fragrance, is vegan friendly, and cruelty-free.

Available globally December 2019, retailing for $30 USD, at select salons and spas and on revitalash.com.

About RevitaLash ® Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 64 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com . [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California]

*NPD, Lash and Brow Conditioner Category 2017 vs 2018.

SOURCE RevitaLash Cosmetics

