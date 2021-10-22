Risen Energy Heralds the Arrival of PV 7.0 Era

NINGBO, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The High-Power Modules Technology and Application Seminar organized by Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (Risen Energy), a leading maker of high-power modules in China, came to a successful conclusion in Kunming, Yunnan Province. During the seminar, key industry players including Risen Energy and Trina Solar, as well as well-known research and certification institutions, jointly explored the trends sweeping the sector and the next steps that need to be taken in light of those trends to assure industry growth for high-power modules in the context of China's goal of carbon neutrality. Wu Xuelin, senior manager of product management at Risen Energy, delivered the keynote speech "Outlook for the 700W+ Era: A Perfect Combination of Efficiency, Size and Technology" at the event.

The goal of carbon neutrality and the subsequent release of a series of favorable policies highlight China's commitment to the renewable and sustainable energy sector and injected new momentum into the product roadmaps of Chinese PV makers. One of the key takeaways from an examination of the trends is that further reductions in the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) are the key to transformation of the entire PV industry. Wu stressed in the keynote speech that large-size, high-power modules based on the 210mm silicon wafer platform are the products that can maximize the reduction of LCOE and provide the next big push that the industry needs. Prospects for the sales of the products are expected to be even brighter, thanks to a series of favorable policies.

In June this year, Risen Energy launched [email protected], the industry's first mass-produced solar module with up to 700W output and an overall module efficiency of 22.9 percent, heralding the arrival of the PV 7.0 era. As a shining example of Risen Energy's new low voltage, high current series, [email protected] carries higher loads, houses more installed capacity, increases power generation efficiency and cuts the number of accessories needed at installation while reducing costs. With a standardized design, [email protected] maximizes the convenience and value of ultra-high power modules and solutions during application. [email protected] also has the advantages of N-type cells such as an ultra-low temperature coefficient, excellent low-light performance and stability, making it a best-of-the-class product.

Spurred by Risen Energy's promotion, the 210mm silicon wafer has received much recognition among market players, as its stability and high yield have been proven through solid measurement data. The 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance led by Risen Energy has established a top-down industry chain featuring the 210mm silicon wafer. Considering its high efficiency and yield, the 210mm silicon wafer has become the solution of choice for large power stations and county-level distributed solar PV projects.

