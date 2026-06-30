Risen Energy signs multiple European partners at Intersolar Europe to accelerate European expansion

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Risen Energy

Jun 30, 2026, 00:22 ET

MUNICH, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich, Risen Energy formally signed a distribution agreement for the full range of energy storage products with its core Polish partner, MyChinaPal, solidifying a two-year in-depth strategic partnership!

As a key distributor and O&M partner for Risen Energy in Poland, the company will leverage its strong local channel advantages and service capabilities to accelerate the rollout of its storage solutions across Poland and neighboring markets. Throughout Intersolar Europe, Risen Energy has also reached cooperation intentions with several other European partners, continuing to expand its localized channels and service networks to deliver more efficient and reliable clean energy solutions to its customers across the region.

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