ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. AND IMPORTANT LATINO LEADERS JOIN TO EMPOWER THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY AT LATINO WALL STREET AWARDS 2024

The lawyer, activist and current candidate for the presidency of the United States, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will attend Miami Dade College on June 8 to participate in the annual Latino Wall Street conference, along with its founder Gabriela Berrospi.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Maria Celeste, Fernando Allende, Julian Gil, Stephanie Himonidis "Chiquibaby", Dr. Nancy Alvarez, Tony Succar, Chef James, Juan Chipoco, among others, will gather at this special event to support financial education at Miami Dade College.

MIAMI, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (@newconceptpr) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and additional important community leaders join the #1 educational platform for Latinos to learn how to invest in the stock market and increase financial education; "Latino Wall Street" ( @latinowallst ), directed by the award-winning financier and member of the financial council of Forbes, Gabriela Berrospi @gabywallstreet. This commemoration aims to celebrate another year of success empowering the Latino community, with the usual "Latino WallStreet conference and Awards" (LWSA) to the Latino leaders who have impacted their communities in 2024.

In addition to the notable participation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, nephew of former president John F. Kennedy and son of Robert K. Kennedy, notable leading figures such as the journalist Maria Celeste Arrarás, Gaby Espino, Fernando Allende, Julian Gil, Stephanie Himonidis "Chiquibaby", Sherlyn, Dr. Nancy Alvarez, Lourdes Stephen, Tony and Mimy Succar, Chef James, Maria Paz Blanco, Juan Chipoco, Luz María Doria, Yuri Cordero, Gisela Rojas, Carlos Ramirez, Yermys Pena, among others, will meet on June 8 in collaboration and support with the Miami Dade College Foundation and the Center for Finance, Technology and Business Innovation of Miami Dade College - known as BIT.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the last of the Kennedy family, is a lawyer, anti-vaccine activist who is running as an independent candidate for the presidency of the United States. He spent many years living in Colombia, which shows in his excellent Spanish. In this sense, he did not want to miss this important opportunity to connect with the Latino community, as Latino Wall Street has become one of the most prestigious and highly visible platforms, bringing together the most relevant Hispanic leaders and public of the United States, oriented to educational empowerment and financial action.

The long-awaited event that has led the business scene with the presence of great exponents such as Mario Kreutzberber "Don Francisco", the billionaire Elena Cardone, the singer Nacho, the actors Gabriel Soto, Irina Baeva, international figures such as Giselle Blondet, Margarita Pasos, the boxing world champion Luis Baboon Palomino, in past editions, will take place this year in the educational epicenter of the city of Miami, the traditional Miami Dade College - Wolfson Campus, located at 300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL, on Saturday the 8th June 2024 from 10:00AM to 8PM, featuring an impressive red carpet, conferences and awards ceremony, which includes the presence of government authorities, leaders of our culture, celebrities and the most influential people in the Latin community.

"I am very excited to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Latino Wall Street in Miami, the educational, prosperous and opportunity-filled epicenter for the Latino community. We continue to climb and promote education as the basis of financial success, which is why this year we are supporting Miami Dade College and also its foundation, as it is important for everyone to understand that the American dream is achieved with education. This year we celebrate the impact of Latino Wall Street in the community through financial education where we continue to recognize leaders of our Latino community, who with their example have inspired us and shown that anything is possible. Also this year I will have the opportunity to present at the conference and share about economics, inflation and investments, as it is my commitment to financial education. Additionally, the conference has new angles of learning and value, such as the topic of taxes, real estate, and the Latino Townhall to be prepared and adapt to changes in the economy and the system," commented the prominent entrepreneur who was recognized this year 2024 by the City of Miami and Mayor Francis Suarez for their great contribution to the community.

The "LWS Award" is a testament to outstanding work and recognition of being a role model for the Latino community; recognizes exceptional leadership, which inspires others to improve their lives and represents the realization of the American dream, where hard work, perseverance and determination lead to great achievements.

It is important to note that Gabriela and the Latino Wallstreet team of experts will continue their mission of educating and empowering thousands of Latinos.

