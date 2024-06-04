ROYAL CANADIAN MINT'S NEWEST COLLECTOR OFFERING INCLUDES A FINE SILVER COIN CELEBRATING THE FOUNDING OF NUNAVUT

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-five years after the founding of Nunavut, the Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a 99.99% pure silver collector coin honouring Canada's newest and largest territory. After the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act of 1993 opened the door to formally recognizing Inuit land ownership and the right to self-governance, the vast new Inuit territory of Nunavut came into being on April 1, 1999. Spanning east of the Northwest Territories and north of Manitoba, with arctic islands north of Hudson Bay and Quebec, bordering as far as the northwestern tip of Greenland, Nunavut means "our land" in Inuktitut.

Inuk artist Aija Komangapik, born and raised in Nunavut's capital city of Iqaluit, designed the reverse of the 2024 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Nunavut. It features her representation of Nunavut as an Inuit mother figure surrounded by a ring of markings inspired by kakiniit, traditional Inuit tattoos. Inside this ring representing the midnight sun, Nunavut cradles Nunavummiut (her people) inside the hood of a traditional amauti (parka), as they dance to the heartbeat of their mother.

The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati. This inspiring collectible is available as of today.

Other newly launched collector coins include:

The2024 Classic Uncirculated Coin Set;

The 2024 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Colourful birds-American Goldfinch featuring the art of Tony Bianco ;

Fine Silver Coin - Colourful birds-American Goldfinch featuring the art of ; The 2024 $30 Fine Silver Coin – The Hunter, designed by Jason Henry Hunt ;

Fine Silver Coin – The Hunter, designed by ; The 2024 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Allegory of Freedom, featuring the artwork of Rebecca

Fine Silver Coin – Allegory of Freedom, featuring the artwork of Rebecca Yanovskaya; and

The 2024 $200 Pure Gold Coin - The Crowns.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Images of the coins are available here.

These products can be ordered as of today by directly contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

