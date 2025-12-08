S4 Capital's Monks drives AI innovation in media with appointment of Thiago Correa as its Senior Vice President Media EMEA

The digital maven moves to Monks to lead its media offering in the region, helping brands unlock the strength of AI-led marketing systems integrating media, data, creative and measurement

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating its innovation of the media industry, Monks—S4 Capital's global, digital-first, unitary operating brand—has appointed Thiago Correa as its Senior Vice President of Media in EMEA, where he will future-proof brands' media strategies for the age of algorithmic performance.

Many of the companies at the vanguard of the AI revolution, such as Google, Meta, and Amazon, are also the biggest media channels in the world today. Monks works closely together with these partners and applies its expertise in AI-driven media buying, the definitive path forward for programmatic channels. Leveraging Monks' close partnerships with these AI pioneers, Correa will help brands navigate the "messy middle" of today's fragmented media landscape.

In his role at Monks, Thiago Correa will report to Linda Cronin, Executive Vice President of Media, and will help marketers build modern organizations defined by radical agility, actionable transparency, and AI excellence.

"AI rewrites the economics of media, stripping out the manual middle where most of the margin sat," says Correa. "The winners will be integrated, automation-first partners that connect creative, data, and measurement into one system. That's the bet I'm making at Monks."

Operationalizing the AI Future

Correa's appointment coincides with Monks' growing focus on Growth Engineering, a distinct approach to digital media that moves beyond legacy last-click models. By fixing the data pipes and injecting high-fidelity signals directly into platforms like Google and Meta, Monks aims to improve signal quality for immediate performance lifts. This allows brands to make their existing media investments work harder without disrupting current buying operations.

The strategy also applies an engineering mindset to the integration of creative and media, utilizing "Fuel & Freedom" methodologies. Recognizing that algorithmic platforms function best when fueled by scalable creative, the framework ensures creative supply matches algorithmic demand. This allows brands to maximize ROI on AI-led ad systems like Meta Advantage+ and Google PMax without the friction of traditional agency silos. Additionally, the offering includes helping clients evolve from classic SEO toward Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), ensuring they show up everywhere AI assistants look.

"We are providing a clear maturity roadmap that proves value in year one while identifying the next best step," adds Correa. "Our goal is to ensure clients aren't just surviving the shift to AI, but using it to future-proof their entire media business."

A Track Record of Transformation

Correa brings extensive experience in media and digital leadership to the role. At Publicis, he worked with H&M as their Global Client Lead. Prior to this, Correa served as Zenith's Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer, where he was part of the leadership team named Campaign's Media Agency of the Year in 2022. During this same period, he helped develop Publicis' digital capability in the UK via the Performics team, which went on to win PMW's Performance Agency of the Year in 2024.

Juanita Draude, EVP EMEA at Monks adds: "Marketing and media are transforming, and I'm excited that Thiago adds more expert boots to the ground when it comes to the impact of AI on the media landscape. His experience will contribute to Monks' mission to equip our clients with clear playbooks that help move through this industry shift, not just with a vision, but with practical steps. There's incredible opportunity within media to reinvent the practice, processes and business models, and Thiago is the perfect media powerhouse to help our clients in their transformation."

Contact:

Henriëtte Gathier

[email protected]

+31(0)6 29725468

About Monks

Monks is the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to redefine how brands interact with the world. Through Monks. Flow, its flagship AI ecosystem for marketing orchestration, Monks transforms marketing into a growth engine, collapsing timelines and connecting brands to culture in real time. By deploying bespoke intelligent agents across disciplines and delivering culturally relevant, high-impact creative and digital solutions, Monks solves key critical business challenges across the entire brand enterprise to help brands sustain long-term impact.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023) and The One Show's inaugural AI Pioneer Organization, Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2025), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs and continues to hold the most of any partner.

About S4 Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised Practices: Marketing Services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 6,500 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing Services accounted for approximately 90% of net revenue, and Technology Services 10%. The longer term objective is a practice split of 75%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464085/Monks_Logo.jpg