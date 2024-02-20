SALUTE TO SERVICE ADVANCES ASIAN VETERANS

Johnny Cash tribute concert benefits veterans recognition

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To promote positive public perception of Asian veterans and their legacy of service, Asian Hall of Fame presents Salute to Service on March 2, 2024 from 6:00 p.m.8:30 p.m. PST at Biltmore Los Angeles, 501 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles. Valet is $35 with event validation and dress code is suit and tie.

Salute to Service: James Garner Tribute to Johnny Cash

Inductee Major General (ret.) Antonio Taguba states, "American society is weakened by marginalizing Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Native American veterans. Omitting the legacy of veterans questions loyalty and decreases military recruitment. I am pleased that this critical issue will receive the full support of the Trauma Advocacy Initiative." Major General Taguba is Founder and Chair of the Trauma Advocacy Initiative with Inductee and Chair Ren Hanami.

To amplify their mutual efforts to reverse the Rescission Act of 1946, Asian Hall of Fame awards the Asian Veterans Prize to The Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger will commend Chinese American WWII veterans receiving the Congressional Gold Medal. U.S. Army veteran's grandchild Arascena Fong is awarded the Fellowship Prize for Community Engagement. The neurodivergent fellow joined the Asian Hall of Fame Academy in 2022.

Asian Hall of Fame Artist Ambassador Johnny Cash was beloved for his support of veterans and heartfelt music that brought cultures together. Inductee Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden) will present welcome remarks of The Johnny Cash Tribute by James Garner, the official tribute band that performed at the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the Folsom State Prison concert.

Proceeds from Asian Hall of Fame's signature Charity Boutique will benefit Trauma Advocacy. The exclusive shopping experience features a St. John trunk show, autographed auction items, and Gold Box Benefit with Hermes, Chanel, Burberry, Ferragamo, and other brand presenters.

The Trauma Advocacy Initiative also distributes humanitarian aid, most recently for Israel relief, Maui wildfires, Turkey earthquake victims, Ukraine refugees, Monterey Park community care, and 25,800 medical supplies to 71 hospitals during the pandemic.

CELEBRATE LEGACY. ADVANCE EQUITY.
Asian Hall of Fame is a cultural, educational, and humanitarian charity that transforms public perception of Asian and Indigenous legacy. Programming advances community grants and funds Cultural Literacy, Workforce Pathway, Women Founders Fund, and Trauma Advocacy. Contact Rochelle Srigley at (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

