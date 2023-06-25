SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW Onshore Wind Turbine Receives UL Solutions Certification

BEIJING, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, recently certified SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW onshore wind turbine in Beijing in June. In addition, SANY Renewable Energy was acknowledged as a laboratory partner by UL Solutions during an award ceremony. Present at the event were Nivedh B S, the General Engineering Manager of UL Solutions Wind Asia, and Yang Huaiyu, the Director of SANY Renewable Energy Research Institute.

UL Solutions, established in 1894, provides safety-focused services and products for global companies, promoting innovation and growth. Their certification is a trust symbol, indicative of product quality and SANY Renewable Energy's commitment to safety.

Wind power now yields the lowest kilowatt-hour cost across the clean energy range and SANY Renewable Energy believes the technology will play an integral part in carbon reduction and tackling China's "Dual Carbon" goals. To address this, SANY Renewable Energy has developed technologically-advanced wind turbine products with excellent performance and reliability that not only supports global initiatives to tackle climate challenges but also promote the significant transformation of the global energy market.

SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW onshore wind turbine was certified by DNV in 2021, which labeled the company as the first wind turbine supplier in China to obtain the international certification of large MW wind turbine with a box-type substation.

The wind turbine unit adopts a platform-based design approach and mature "high-speed double-fed" technology to ensure high reliability, high efficiency, low operation and maintenance costs, and resulting in greater economic value for customers. Adding wind turbines into the power grid has been a new breakthrough for SANY Renewable Energy's onshore wind power R&D and will provide solid basis for low-priced grid connection.

Nivedh B S noted that following the successful cooperation on recent projects, UL Solutions is very glad to become a laboratory partner with SANY Renewable Energy, and he looks forward to working together in setting new standards, talent and team development, as well as long-term R&D projects.

"Under the IEC RE system, the company's self-built laboratory facilities are exhibiting greater development potential, and this partnership with UL Solutions will provide reliable support in terms of meeting standards, R&D design and testing, wind turbine performance evaluation, and more that will further elevate the product's core competitive advantages," said Dr. Wang Jizhou, director of SANY Renewable Energy's testing and experiment center.

