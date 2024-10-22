Secure Peace of Mind and Savings at Saint Gertrude's Fall Open House - October 26 & 27

The story of St. Gertrude Cemetery parallels the first generation of loved ones interred after the cemetery opened in 1933 and the oak trees planted at the time to beautify the former farmland. Over the years, as families built their heritage in grave plots and eventually chapel mausoleums, the oak trees, like the mausoleum structures, also began maturing, growing taller and more majestic.

Today, nearly 100-year-old oak trees have reached the end of their life cycle, with newly planted maple trees at their side. At the same time, the classic-designed mausoleums stand a short distance from taller, more modern, liturgically inspired, museum-like structures. St. Gertrude Cemetery and Mausoleum in Colonia, New Jersey, has been living up to these values since its inception in 1933.

Its rich history as an agricultural farm is evident in the lush, emerald-green grass fields, welcoming gazebo family estates, majestic century-old oak and young maple trees, and the frequent nature sightings of deer, rabbits, geese, and foxes.

The new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection's magnificence features 18 newly commissioned liturgical artworks created by some of our time's most outstanding liturgical art studios in Italy. Several century-old artworks were reclaimed from closed churches that have been restored to their original glory. They were given a new lease on life by being installed throughout the cemetery and mausoleums.

Combined with the other 32 priceless artworks throughout the cemetery, they create a magnificent tapestry that inspires hope, faith, and peace for many who have lost a loved one to honor and remember a life well lived.

For Catholics, the cremated remains of loved ones deserve a truly sacred resting space. Entrusting the cremains to a chapel, mausoleum, or cemetery offers a meaningful place for remembrance and prayer for current and future generations. You can rest assured that your loved ones will be in a place of utmost respect and reverence.

The open house weekend is a perfect time to make the best decisions for the future without the added stress and confusion during grief.

Saint Gertrude Cemetery is at 53 Inman Avenue, Colonia, Middlesex County, New Jersey. Learn more about Catholic Cemeteries at www.rcancem.org.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark