SEG Solar Inaugurates Houston Module Plant and Rolls Out First Module

HOUSTON, Aug. 9. 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8, 2024, SEG Solar (SEG), a leading U.S. photovoltaic manufacturer, held a grand opening ceremony for its new PV manufacturing base in Houston, Texas, marking a new chapter in SEG's commitment to U.S. domestic manufacturing. During the ceremony, the first 585W YUKON N series module rolled off the production line, establishing SEG as one of the first manufacturers to achieve module production in the United States.

SEG Solar Inaugurates Houston Solar Module Manufacturing Plant

The ceremony was attended by nearly 300 guests from government, associations, partners, and major media, including Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bobby Lieb, Chase A. Silman from the Office of Congressman Morgan Luttrell, Lawrence Bell from the Office of Commissioner Tom Ramsey. SEG Founder and COO Jun Zhuge and CEO Jim Wood delivered keynote speeches.

With a total investment of approximately $60 million and covering nearly 250,000 square feet, the production facility is now fully operational and specializes in producing the latest high-efficiency N-type solar modules, with an annual capacity of 2GW.

The production lines are compatible with 182mm and 210mm N-type cells and are equipped with fully automated intelligent manufacturing systems, ensuring seamless integration of automation, information and intelligence. This technological collaboration not only guarantees high precision in the production process but also significantly enhances manufacturing efficiency. Additionally, the workshop will feature advanced ERP and MES systems for refined management and full traceability of incoming materials, ensuring reliable product quality.

SEG anticipates establishing its global R&D center at the Houston PV manufacturing base before the end of 2024. The center will offer comprehensive testing services, including LID tests, Damp Heat tests, PID tests, and Light and LeTID tests. These tests will ensure the reliability and performance of the modules under various environmental conditions, providing customers with higher quality and more competitive products.

"As a leading U.S. solar company, SEG is proud to be among the first to respond to the call for domestic manufacturing by constructing a solar module factory in the U.S. The completion of the Houston plant marks a significant milestone for SEG and a major advancement in U.S. module manufacturing technology," said Jim Wood, CEO of SEG in his keynote speech. "Looking ahead, SEG will continue to deepen its investments in wafers, cells, and modules, closely tracking market trends to meet our customers' needs. Through strategic collaborations across the supply chain, we aim to continuously optimize and enhance the U.S. PV manufacturing industry."

About SEG Solar

Founded in 2016, SEG is a leading vertically integrated PV manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, U.S., and is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective solar modules to the utility, commercial, and residential markets. By the end of 2023, SEG has shipped over 5 GW of solar modules worldwide. The company is expected to exceed a production capacity of 5.5 GW by the end of 2024.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SEG Solar