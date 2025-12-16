SIGEP 2026: 1.300 BRANDS, NEW COUNTRIES AND THE LAUNCH OF THREE FOODSERVICE INNOVATION HUBS

From 16th to 20th January, SIGEP World will be back at Rimini Expo Centre with a +28% increase in international exhibitors from 45 countries

RIMINI, Italy, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGEP World – The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence, the International Gelato, Pastry, Chocolate, Bakery, Pizza and Coffee Show, organised by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), will be back at Rimini Expo Centre from Friday 16th to Tuesday 20th January.

The SIGEP WORLD Exhibition Hall at Rimini Expo Centre

An event that showcases products and technologies and gathers manufacturing excellence, innovation and international markets: SIGEP World will be back with a larger than ever exhibition area featuring 1,300 exhibiting brands bringing the best of Made in Italy to Rimini, from traditional supply chains to the most advanced technologies.

Alongside a solid and outstanding Italian attendance, represented by leading companies in the foodservice supply chain, the international component will also be significantly bigger, up 28% with 45 countries ready to tap into the global dolce foodservice and out-of-home market.

Within this constantly expanding landscape, a group of countries stands out for its industrial strength and innovation capacity, which — alongside Italy — is driving the sector's key supply chains. Germany, Spain, France, China, Turkey, Belgium, Poland, the United States, Greece and Denmark will be attending the show with technologies, ingredients, products and know-how able to influence trends and strategies in the global market.

New entries for the 2026 edition will be joining this scenario: Canada, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Ecuador, Estonia, Serbia, Singapore, Nepal and the Czech Republic. The show will also feature the National Hall, the official collectives of countries that choose SIGEP World as a strategic showcase for their top products: Saudi Arabia, China, Ukraine and Brazil will be attending this year. The international picture will be further completed by India, Guest Country 2026.

SUPPLY CHAINS AND THREE NEW HUBS

At SIGEP World, supply chains interact with each other and depict a rapidly changing foodservice industry: foodservice technologies will feature in the Kitchen Equipment Hub, a showcase for solutions that will change the way food is produced, served and managed; the Frozen Product Hub will snapshot the growth of quality frozen foods, becoming a strategic ally for formats and chains, while digital services will find a home in the new Digital District, where software, smart payments and robotics will redesign work in both the dining room and the kitchen.

