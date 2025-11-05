Simon Yeung of BIEL Crystal, Among 2025 Asia-Pacific U30 Outstanding Young Leaders Honoured At APEC

News provided by

BIEL Crystal

Nov 05, 2025, 05:27 ET

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 Asia-Pacific U30 Outstanding Young Leaders list was revealed at Asia-Pacific Entrepreneurs Association during the APEC Summit. It honoured 143 individuals under 30 from 21 economies for their innovations in business, technology, sports, academia, and arts. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Vice President of Biel Crystal, was honored to be selected.

Continue Reading

As a leading figure in the manufacturing industry under the age of 30, Simon Yeung demonstrates the outstanding leadership and innovative spirit of the new generation of young elites through his achievements in promoting the digital transformation and technological innovation of enterprises.

Simon Yeung, has led the company's digital transformation since joining Biel Crystal, enabling a shift from "experience-driven" to "data-driven" production. He also founded the "Witch Cloak Ultra-Hard Coating" technology brand, driving the company's upgrade from "Made in China" to "Chinese Brand."

About Biel Crystal

BIEL Crystal is a leading global provider of exterior structure and module solutions for smart devices. Our products are widely used in smart digital devices, smart wearable devices, AR/VR glasses and automotive industry. Our long-term cooperation customers include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, vivo, Meta, ByteDance, Tesla, Google and so on.

With more than 30 years of technological innovation and excellent management, BIEL Crystal has become a large technology innovation group with 9 advanced production bases worldwide, with a total investment of over HK$42 billion, covering a total area of about 4.3 million square meters, employing more than 100,000 people and with an annual production capacity of 2.2 billion pieces.

SOURCE BIEL Crystal

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Simon Yueng of Biel Crystal, was awarded KPMG's "Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur"

Simon Yueng of Biel Crystal, was awarded KPMG's "Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur"

The KPMG China Future Entrepreneur Award 2025 award ceremony was held in Shenzhen on October 24. Simon Yueng, Executive Director and Vice President...
BIEL Crystal provides high-end glass cover for iPhone 17 series

BIEL Crystal provides high-end glass cover for iPhone 17 series

September 9th, Apple released the iPhone 17 series. China's high-end manufacturing company BIEL Crystal once again became the core supplier of glass...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

Retail

Retail

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics