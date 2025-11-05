Simon Yeung of BIEL Crystal, Among 2025 Asia-Pacific U30 Outstanding Young Leaders Honoured At APEC

News provided by

BIEL Crystal

05 Nov, 2025, 18:50 CST

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 Asia-Pacific U30 Outstanding Young Leaders list was revealed at Asia-Pacific Entrepreneurs Association during the APEC Summit. It honoured 143 individuals under 30 from 21 economies for their innovations in business, technology, sports, academia, and arts. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Vice President of Biel Crystal, was honored to be selected.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/BIEL Crystal)
(PRNewsfoto/BIEL Crystal)

As a leading figure in the manufacturing industry under the age of 30, Simon Yeung demonstrates the outstanding leadership and innovative spirit of the new generation of young elites through his achievements in promoting the digital transformation and technological innovation of enterprises.

Simon Yeung, has led the company's digital transformation since joining Biel Crystal, enabling a shift from "experience-driven" to "data-driven" production. He also founded the "Witch Cloak Ultra-Hard Coating" technology brand, driving the company's upgrade from "Made in China" to "Chinese Brand."

About Biel Crystal

BIEL Crystal is a leading global provider of exterior structure and module solutions for smart devices. Our products are widely used in smart digital devices, smart wearable devices, AR/VR glasses and automotive industry. Our long-term cooperation customers include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, vivo, Meta, ByteDance, Tesla, Google and so on.

With more than 30 years of technological innovation and excellent management, BIEL Crystal has become a large technology innovation group with 9 advanced production bases worldwide, with a total investment of over HK$42 billion, covering a total area of about 4.3 million square meters, employing more than 100,000 people and with an annual production capacity of 2.2 billion pieces.

SOURCE BIEL Crystal

Also from this source

Simon Yeung of Biel Crystal, was awarded KPMG's "Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur"

Simon Yeung of Biel Crystal, was awarded KPMG's "Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur"

The KPMG China Future Entrepreneur Award 2025 award ceremony was held in Shenzhen on October 24. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Vice President...
Simon Yueng of Biel Crystal, was awarded KPMG's "Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur"

Simon Yueng of Biel Crystal, was awarded KPMG's "Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur"

The KPMG China Future Entrepreneur Award 2025 award ceremony was held in Shenzhen on October 24. Simon Yueng, Executive Director and Vice President...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics