Simon Yeung of BIEL Crystal, Among 2025 Asia-Pacific U30 Outstanding Young Leaders Honoured At APEC

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 Asia-Pacific U30 Outstanding Young Leaders list was revealed at Asia-Pacific Entrepreneurs Association during the APEC Summit. It honoured 143 individuals under 30 from 21 economies for their innovations in business, technology, sports, academia, and arts. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Vice President of Biel Crystal, was honored to be selected.

As a leading figure in the manufacturing industry under the age of 30, Simon Yeung demonstrates the outstanding leadership and innovative spirit of the new generation of young elites through his achievements in promoting the digital transformation and technological innovation of enterprises.

Simon Yeung, has led the company's digital transformation since joining Biel Crystal, enabling a shift from "experience-driven" to "data-driven" production. He also founded the "Witch Cloak Ultra-Hard Coating" technology brand, driving the company's upgrade from "Made in China" to "Chinese Brand."

About Biel Crystal

BIEL Crystal is a leading global provider of exterior structure and module solutions for smart devices. Our products are widely used in smart digital devices, smart wearable devices, AR/VR glasses and automotive industry. Our long-term cooperation customers include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, vivo, Meta, ByteDance, Tesla, Google and so on.

With more than 30 years of technological innovation and excellent management, BIEL Crystal has become a large technology innovation group with 9 advanced production bases worldwide, with a total investment of over HK$42 billion, covering a total area of about 4.3 million square meters, employing more than 100,000 people and with an annual production capacity of 2.2 billion pieces.

