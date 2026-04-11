Sinocare Showcases Digital Innovation at the 93rd CMEF, Advancing Global Chronic Disease Management

SHANGHAI, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), Sinocare presented its latest advancements under the theme "Leading Digital Healthcare For Global Health." Bringing together cutting-edge technologies, integrated solutions, and strategic partnerships, the company demonstrated its ambition to redefine chronic disease management on a global scale.

Building a Full-Stack Digital Healthcare Ecosystem

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Sinocare unveiled a comprehensive digital ecosystem spanning wearable devices, home monitoring, primary care, and clinical settings.

At the forefront is its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) portfolio, featuring proprietary third-generation biosensor technology. These devices enable up to 15 days of real-time monitoring, powered by AI-driven analytics for predictive alerts, trend forecasting, and personalized interventions. As the first Chinese CGM brand certified under CE-MDR, Sinocare continues expanding across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Complementing this is a "Personal Palm Lab" portfolio covering glucose, blood pressure, uric acid, lipids, and ketones. With AI-enabled data integration and automated risk alerts, these solutions enhance continuous, intelligent, and visualized home health management.

For primary care and clinical settings, Sinocare introduced integrated solutions including non-invasive diabetes risk screening (AGEscan), portable multi-function analyzers, and HbA1c systems. These platforms enable standardized testing in community clinics, pharmacies, and health centers, improving accessibility and supporting tiered healthcare delivery.

Strategic Partnerships for Ecosystem Expansion

During CMEF, Sinocare announced two major partnerships to strengthen its ecosystem approach:

Collaboration with JD Health to build a closed-loop model integrating testing, repurchase, and long-term management.

Partnership with Meituan Healthcare to expand access through omnichannel distribution and public health initiatives.

Together, these collaborations enhance Sinocare's capabilities across products, data, services, and channels.

From China Leadership to Global Impact

Through expert presentations, Sinocare shared insights into full-cycle chronic disease management—from hospital to home, monitoring to intervention. Its CGM-driven data systems are helping shift diabetes care from experience-based to data-driven precision.

The company also introduced its MIT intensive intervention model, integrating medical nutrition, smart monitoring, and behavioral support to enable structured disease reversal pathways.

Today, Sinocare ranks among the world's top four blood glucose meter companies, serving over 25 million users across 187 countries. Moving forward, it will continue leveraging AI and biosensing technologies to drive a new era of intelligent, precise, and lifecycle-based chronic disease management worldwide.

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