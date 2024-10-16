Sinopec at World Media Summit: Advocating for AI's Role in Media and Global Development

URUMQI, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th World Media Summit, themed "Artificial Intelligence and Media Transformation," began its sessions in Urumqi on October 14th, hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Sinopec Corp. Director Zhong Ren addressed the opening, focusing on the transformative potential of media in bridging global divides.

On October 14, Sinopec director Zhong Ren delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the 6th World Media Summit. (Photo credit: Xinhua News Agency) (PRNewsfoto/xinhuanet)

At the World Media Summit, Mr. Zhong highlighted the crucial role of media cooperation in fostering global understanding and people-to-people bonds. He pointed out that the summit overcomes geographical, cultural, and ideological barriers, providing a significant venue for media organizations worldwide to forge connections. The event is designed to leverage media influence to better humanity's future. Mr. Ren affirmed SINOPEC's dedication to this cause, looking forward to enhancing collaboration with media organizations and other societal sectors to advance global human progress.

Mr. Zhong described SINOPEC's dedication to the principles of "clean energy and beautiful life" as part of its strategy as a responsible global corporation. He emphasized the company's efforts to contribute to a future marked by peace, prosperity, openness, and innovation. In recent developments, SINOPEC has established 16 intelligent refineries and petrochemical plants, focusing on intelligent manufacturing to drive transformation. Additionally, the company has achieved recognition with six of its business units cited by the Chinese government as production facilities that have successfully implemented 5G technologies across their operations (a "National 5G factory") and ten as national intelligent manufacturing demonstration factories.

SINOPEC is deeply engaged in green and low-carbon development initiatives. The company's Tahe Refining and Chemical Cotton Field Agricultural Film Recovery and Recycling Project in Xinjiang is noted as China's first large-scale continuous waste plastic pyrolysis demonstration project. The groundbreaking 10,000-ton facility is on track to be completed within the year, marking a significant advancement in industrial recycling techniques. Additionally, SINOPEC has established the first 10,000-ton green hydrogen facility powered by renewable electricity in Kuqa. The facility is already operational and capable of reducing annual carbon emissions by 485,000 tons—comparable to the environmental impact of planting 300,000 trees. Mr. Zhong has invited journalists to tour the facilities and see for themselves SINOPEC's commitment to environmental sustainability.

In his remarks, Mr. Zhong emphasized the profound influence of technological revolutions on economic and societal progress, with particular attention to the role of emerging technologies such as AI. He advocated for the media and industrial sectors to embrace innovation for enhanced efficiency. SINOPEC is championing the adoption of renewable energy technologies such as wind, solar, geothermal, and hydrogen to drive industrial innovation and improve productivity. The company is also enhancing its integration into the global economy through deepened collaborations with international media and leading think tanks, striving to build a robust international communication network that supports global cultural exchanges.

This year's WMS took place in Beijing and Xinjiang from October 12 to 17. The summit brought together over 500 representatives from 208 media organizations, government agencies, and international entities from 106 countries and regions. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on topics of shared interest, including the application of AI in media, the common mission of news media organizations in the digital era, and the high-level openness and quality-driven development in Xinjiang, China.

SOURCE xinhuanet