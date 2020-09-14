SmallRig Releases Exclusive Accessory Solution for Sony Alpha 7C

Compared to Alpha 7S III, Alpha 7C features a 24-megapixel sensor, a fully articulating screen, the same autofocus algorithm as Alpha 7S III, and a body shape that is similar to the A6600 with the EVF on the corner. The launch of the new camera provides a more affordable and compact option of full-frame mirrorless camera.

SmallRig Cage for Sony Alpha 7C

To maximize the mounting options, the cage can be seamlessly integrated to the camera and features multiple 1/4"-16, 3/8"-20, ARRI thresholds and cold shoe, which enable filmmakers to set the whole rig up within the compact body of the cage. With built-in Arca-Swiss quick release system, the cage allows fast switch between tripod shooting, handheld shooting and gimbal shooting. The cage secures the camera via a 1/4"-20 screw on the bottom and a m2.5 screw on the right side to further prevent twisting. Additionally, the lightweight and ergonomic design is able to boost the grip experience to the greatest extend.

SmallRig is constantly exploring possibilities to boost the shooting efficiency with feasible and premium accessory solutions, and all kinds of feedback and reviews of Sony Alpha 7C are welcomed. SmallRig expects to develop the best co-creation platform together with worldwide content creators.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium camera rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

