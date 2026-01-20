SmallRig Signals Strategic Shift at CES Debut, Reframing Imaging Innovation Around Everyday Creation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig, a global specialized provider of imaging solutions, made its first appearance at CES 2026 from January 6 to 9, marking a milestone moment in its global strategy.

Reimagining the CES Booth as a Co-Creation Hub

photo

Alongside the international debut of the S70 wireless microphone and the showcase of several recently released products, SmallRig presented a booth concept that stood apart from conventional exhibition formats. Rather than focusing solely on product displays, the brand transformed its space into a "creator service station," offering device charging, rest areas, and free access to a full range of professional imaging accessories, including cages, tripods, and microphones. An on-site, real-time feedback setup connecting engineers directly with creators further redefined the booth experience. This decision to turn an exhibition space into a co-creation hub reflects a deeper shift within the imaging accessories industry, where competition is increasingly shaped not just by hardware specifications, but by the ability to build and sustain user ecosystems.

In recent years, SmallRig has strengthened its role as an ecosystem builder by advancing co‑creation initiatives grounded in real‑world usage scenarios. CES represents one of these important scenarios. "CES represents more than an annual technology exhibition; it is also a concentrated content production environment for creators," said Liyuan Wei, Marketing Manager of SmallRig. "The decision to participate was driven by a clear understanding of consumer imaging trends and a commitment to providing creators with solutions tailored to their immediate needs."

This approach was evident in the presentation of the S70 wireless microphone, which directly addresses creators' dual demand for high audio quality and discreet form factors. To reinforce the product's compact and unobtrusive design, SmallRig introduced an interactive "Treasure Hunt" activity, encouraging creators to experience the microphone's "invisible" presence in a playful and memorable way. Meanwhile, high-demand accessories available for on-site borrowing, such as the latest SmallRig cage series for the iPhone 17 Pro Series and the SmallRig x Potato Jet TRIBEX CARBON Il Carbon Fiber Tripod With Dynamic Balance Hydraulic Fluid Head, highlighted the brand's response to the broader shift toward lightweight, consumer-oriented creation tools.

Advancing an Ecosystem-Driven Strategy for a Broader Creator Economy

Both booth-level experimentation and product design choices signal SmallRig's entry into a new stage of development. The brand is strategically strengthening its presence in the consumer market, extending design capabilities and a long-standing user co-creation philosophy to a much broader creator base. For years, SmallRig's imaging accessory ecosystem revolved around professional equipment such as cameras and cinema systems, offering modular, plug-and-play solutions centered on functional performance. Now, as lightweight filming becomes mainstream, creative tools are rapidly transitioning from professional-grade devices to consumer electronics.

At the same time, the creator landscape itself is diversifying. Beyond seasoned professionals, it now includes influencers marketing agencies, independent content creators, and a vast population of everyday users. For many of these creators, the primary motivation is not technical mastery, but the ability to quickly capture, share, and express moments of daily life. This shift pushes imaging ecosystem brands to rethink how they can break down the barriers between "professional" and "mass‑market" creation through smarter, more inclusive design.

In an era where creation has become an instinctive behavior, SmallRig's participation at CES 2026 reflects a strategic transformation in mindset. Moving beyond the traditional pathway of "equipment, functional demand, accessory fulfillment," the brand is placing everyday user scenarios at the center of its ecosystem strategy. Imaging accessories are positioned not merely as tools, but as catalysts that shape creative environments and spark inspiration. This transition from a tool-oriented approach to an ecosystem-driven philosophy aligns closely with SmallRig's long-held user-centered values, aiming to lower creative thresholds and continuously stimulate expression and creativity across an ever-expanding global creator community.

For more information, please visit: www.smallrig.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865074/photo.jpg