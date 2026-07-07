SoftAtHome has delivered the world's first Wi-Fi 7 repeater built on a full prpl software stack, with deployments live at Orange in Poland and France and at least three further European markets to follow.

PARIS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftAtHome, the leading independent software provider for broadband, video and analytics, and a global leader in Smart Wi-Fi, today announced that its prpl-based Wi-Fi 7 repeater software is now deployed commercially across Orange in Europe.

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SoftAtHome Brings prpl to Commercial Scale with Orange Wi-Fi 7 Deployments Across Europe

The deployment is a milestone for prpl, the open-source framework designed to provide operators with a common, hardware-independent, and operator-controlled software base for broadband devices. After years as an industry promise, prpl is now running in subscribers' homes at Group scale, with Wi-Fi 7 as the catalyst.

Orange Poland launched the first such device in March 2026 as the Smartbox Wi-Fi 7. Orange France's prpl-based Wi-Fi 7 repeater is now also live, with at least three further Orange European markets expected to follow. The work builds on earlier prpl deployments within Orange, including Orange Jordan, where SoftAtHome delivered prpl-based gateway software around a year ago.

SoftAtHome engineered the prpl stack to support differentiated requirements across Orange markets without building separate software for each country, showing that an open platform can carry operator-specific services and configurations while preserving a common base.

The repeaters run SoftAtHome's Wifi'ON Smart Wi-Fi software on prpl. prpl provides a standardised hardware abstraction layer, allowing the same software stack to run across different chipset generations. SoftAtHome has contributed to prpl since the project's early stages and has deployed prpl-based solutions with multiple operators.

Interoperability is based on prplMesh with EasyMesh inside. These open standards allow the repeaters to operate across Orange's different gateway environments, without locking subscribers into a single vendor ecosystem. The software is compatible with Orange's existing gateway installed base, allowing functioning equipment to remain in service. Where gateways support it, Wi-Fi 7 extends throughout the home; earlier-generation gateways can also benefit from Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Wifi'ON manages mesh topology dynamically. When several repeaters are active, the software automatically determines whether each unit should connect to the gateway or to another repeater, selecting the path that delivers the best connectivity quality. No subscriber configuration is required. In Poland, the Smartbox Wi-Fi 7 supports up to three units per household, extending coverage for larger and multi-storey homes.

SoftAtHome's Eyes'ON analytics give Orange continuous visibility into Wi-Fi performance across the installed base. Together, Wifi'ON and Eyes'ON form SoftAtHome's Wi-Fi software stack on the repeater, combining optimisation with observability.

The repeaters add Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, including lower latency, Multi-Link Operation, and seamless operation under a single SSID across Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 7 devices.

The hardware was also developed with sustainability in mind, including recycled plastics and a design that supports repair and refurbishment. Because the platform is open and software-based, Orange can continue to improve the subscriber's experience through updates rather than hardware replacements.

"After the first worldwide deployment with Orange Jordan in 2025, a new step has been taken in the prpl journey" said Arnaud Bellivier de Prin, CEO of SoftAtHome. "Delivering the world's first Wi-Fi 7 repeater on a full prpl stack and doing it at Orange scale across several European markets shows that operators can adopt an open platform, bring in new silicon partners and still preserve the seamless experience their subscribers expect. We are proud to reach this point alongside Orange."

Contact:

Marta Twardowska for SoftAtHome - E: [email protected] - T: @SoftAtHome

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