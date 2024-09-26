SolaX Secures TÜV Rheinland ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Leading the Way in Information Security

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy storage pioneer, SolaX, has taken a bold step forward in information security by securing the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification from TÜV Rheinland. This prestigious certification, a gold standard in the industry, reinforces SolaX's commitment to ensuring the highest levels of data protection and safety, setting a new benchmark in the energy sector.

This certification is internationally recognized as the leading standard for information security management. SolaX's achievement demonstrates its dedication to protecting key processes such as the design and sales of its products, including inverters, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle chargers. This certification places SolaX among a select group of companies that take a comprehensive approach to data security, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and the reliability of its advanced technologies.

Gao Zhiyong, Domestic Marketing Director at SolaX, expressed pride in this milestone: "Receiving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification from TÜV Rheinland is a significant accomplishment for SolaX. In today's interconnected world, safeguarding customer data is not just a responsibility—it is essential to building long-term trust. Our mission is to deliver the best energy solutions with the highest standards of security and transparency."

This certification follows SolaX's earlier success as the first in the industry to secure the coveted AICPA SOC certification for its SolaXCloud platform. These dual recognitions underscore the company's leadership in information security, particularly in cloud computing and data management. By consistently prioritizing data protection, SolaX sets itself apart, not only advancing its own technology but also elevating the standards across the entire energy sector.

As cybersecurity threats become more pervasive, SolaX's proactive stance on robust security protocols is both timely and essential. As energy systems become increasingly interconnected, data protection is crucial to ensuring a secure and sustainable future. SolaX is at the forefront of this evolution, balancing technological innovation with strong security measures.

SolaX's achievements go beyond compliance—they reflect a new standard for the industry. By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with unyielding information security, SolaX is not just keeping pace with the future; it is defining it. In a world where data protection is as important as energy production, SolaX stands as a trusted leader, pushing the energy sector towards a more secure, reliable, and sustainable future.

