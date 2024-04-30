SOMMET EDUCATION LAUNCHES ITS FOUNDATION TO SUPPORT HOSPITALITY SECTOR EMPLOYMENT CHALLENGES

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sommet Education unveils its Foundation, a pioneering initiative poised to address critical employment challenges within the sector. By offering scholarships to talented individuals from underserved communities and advocating for careers in hospitality, the Foundation aims to create pathways for social mobility and professional advancement.

Backed by industry leaders like Accor, the Foundation represents a collaborative effort to drive positive change and unlock opportunities for aspiring hospitality professionals. The Foundation seeks to bridge the gap between talent availability and industry need, ensuring a sustainable and thriving hospitality ecosystem for years to come.

Drawing on Sommet Education's long-standing commitment to developing hospitality talent, the Foundation will leverage its global network of hospitality schools to train and open doors to this promising industry for individuals from diverse and socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

To inform the Foundation's roadmap and strategic direction, Sommet Education Foundation engaged OpinionWay research institute, to conduct a comprehensive European survey, with the primary objective of identifying the key factors that attract and retain talents in the hospitality industry. 1,300 young professionals and hospitality human resources managers across Europe were interviewed, along with 20 key industry leaders* (see list below).

Explore the findings of a comprehensive European survey, shedding light on the sector's allure and strategies to attract and retain top talent. With 85% of young professionals drawn to the service sector and 93% of HR managers prioritizing training, the future of hospitality shines bright.

Analysis based on semi-directed interviews with:

Pierre-Olivier Aguinalin – Chief HR Officer

Marion Amacker, Associate Director – Morgan Philipps Executive Search

Natalia Bayona, Executive Director – UN Tourism

Cyril Baron, General Manager – Caviar House & Prunier

Christian Catiello - Alpitour World General Manager Organization

Steven Daines, Chief People & Culture Officer - Accor

Alain Ducasse – Chef and Founder of École Ducasse

Isabelle de Bardies, CEO Angelina

Eric Frechon, Chef, French Best Craftsman

Jade Frommer, Managing Director and Co-Founder - Ephemera

Christelle Grisoni, Managing Director - Bertrand Hospitality

Philippe Héry, Managing Director - Hippopotamus

Christopher Jones, Directeur Général - Brioche Dorée

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive Officer - Mandarin Oriental

Sabine Masseglia, Managing Director - St Barth Tourism

Katrin Melle, Regional Vice President DEI & Talent EAME – Hyatt

Carole Pourchet, CEO – Majorian

Maribel Rodriguez, Senior Vice-President – WTTC

Nathalie Seiler Hayez, Managing Director – Swiss Deluxe Hotels

Tigrane Seydoux, cofounder - Big Mamma Group

