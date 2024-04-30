SOMMET EDUCATION LAUNCHES ITS FOUNDATION TO SUPPORT HOSPITALITY SECTOR EMPLOYMENT CHALLENGES
Apr 30, 2024, 04:34 ET
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sommet Education unveils its Foundation, a pioneering initiative poised to address critical employment challenges within the sector. By offering scholarships to talented individuals from underserved communities and advocating for careers in hospitality, the Foundation aims to create pathways for social mobility and professional advancement.
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9265751-sommet-education-launches-foundation-support-hospitality-sector/
Backed by industry leaders like Accor, the Foundation represents a collaborative effort to drive positive change and unlock opportunities for aspiring hospitality professionals. The Foundation seeks to bridge the gap between talent availability and industry need, ensuring a sustainable and thriving hospitality ecosystem for years to come.
Drawing on Sommet Education's long-standing commitment to developing hospitality talent, the Foundation will leverage its global network of hospitality schools to train and open doors to this promising industry for individuals from diverse and socially disadvantaged backgrounds.
To inform the Foundation's roadmap and strategic direction, Sommet Education Foundation engaged OpinionWay research institute, to conduct a comprehensive European survey, with the primary objective of identifying the key factors that attract and retain talents in the hospitality industry. 1,300 young professionals and hospitality human resources managers across Europe were interviewed, along with 20 key industry leaders* (see list below).
Explore the findings of a comprehensive European survey, shedding light on the sector's allure and strategies to attract and retain top talent. With 85% of young professionals drawn to the service sector and 93% of HR managers prioritizing training, the future of hospitality shines bright.
Analysis based on semi-directed interviews with:
Pierre-Olivier Aguinalin – Chief HR Officer
Marion Amacker, Associate Director – Morgan Philipps Executive Search
Natalia Bayona, Executive Director – UN Tourism
Cyril Baron, General Manager – Caviar House & Prunier
Christian Catiello - Alpitour World General Manager Organization
Steven Daines, Chief People & Culture Officer - Accor
Alain Ducasse – Chef and Founder of École Ducasse
Isabelle de Bardies, CEO Angelina
Eric Frechon, Chef, French Best Craftsman
Jade Frommer, Managing Director and Co-Founder - Ephemera
Christelle Grisoni, Managing Director - Bertrand Hospitality
Philippe Héry, Managing Director - Hippopotamus
Christopher Jones, Directeur Général - Brioche Dorée
Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive Officer - Mandarin Oriental
Sabine Masseglia, Managing Director - St Barth Tourism
Katrin Melle, Regional Vice President DEI & Talent EAME – Hyatt
Carole Pourchet, CEO – Majorian
Maribel Rodriguez, Senior Vice-President – WTTC
Nathalie Seiler Hayez, Managing Director – Swiss Deluxe Hotels
Tigrane Seydoux, cofounder - Big Mamma Group
Contact:
[email protected]
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398718/Sommet_Education.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399989/Sommet_Education_The_Foundation_Logo.jpg
Share this article