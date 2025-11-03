SONGMICS HOME Launches New TOOLLESS Furniture Series, Unlocking Space Freedom for Modern Living

BERLIN, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SONGMICS HOME has recently unveiled the latest TOOLLESS furniture series, featuring a sleek narrow-edge design and SONGMICS HOME's innovative TOOLLESS technology. Created to address the challenges of frequent relocation and limited living space, the new collection redefines the modern home experience, offering true "mobility and space freedom."

Meeting the Needs of Europe's Urban Living

SONGMICS HOME TOOLLESS Technology SONGMICS HOME TOOLLESS Components SONGMICS HOME TOOLLESS Collection

Across Europe, high rental rates and compact living environments have made traditional furniture difficult to assemble and move. SONGMICS HOME created the TOOLLESS concept to solve this, combining practical design and engineering innovation to make furniture simpler to assemble, easier to move, and adaptable to changing spaces.

SONGMICS HOME's TOOLLESS technology is an interlocking, proprietary system that allows furniture panels to snap together for quick, tool-free assembly. The connectors are preinstalled into each panel, eliminating the need for tools, or additional hardware.

Key Features and Benefits:

Easier: Simply snap the panels together. No tools, no stress.

Simply snap the panels together. No tools, no stress. Faster: Traditional furniture assembly takes around 42 minutes to assemble; TOOLLESS brings that down to just 10 minutes.

Traditional furniture assembly takes around 42 minutes to assemble; TOOLLESS brings that down to just 10 minutes. Effortless Disassembly: Easily dismantle and reassemble without damage, ideal for renters and frequent movers.

Easily dismantle and reassemble without damage, ideal for renters and frequent movers. Sturdy: Built to last. Despite repeated setups, each piece remains firm and reliable.

TOOLLESS technology has now been applied across multiple SONGMICS HOME product lines, including TV stands, bookshelves, nightstands, and storage cabinets. In addition, the company plans to extend TOOLLESS technology to a wider range of home and pet furniture products.

Since its market debut, SONGMICS HOME's TOOLLESS technology has earned continuous recognition from global design institutions and industry experts. The TOOLLESS connector received the Good Design Award 2024 in Japan and was showcased at MAISON&OBJET 2024 in Paris, one of the world's leading home design exhibitions. In addition, the entire TOOLLESS series was honored with the Bronze A' Furniture Design Award 2025, highlighting SONGMICS HOME's growing influence in the global furniture industry.

Moving forward, SONGMICS HOME will continue to advance its vision of "unlocking space freedom" through design innovation. By combining simplicity, flexibility, and sustainability, the brand is redefining how modern consumers live, move, and create comfort in every space.

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME was officially established in 2010, owning three major product brands including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. With the mission of "Complete Your Dream Home", SONGMICS HOME strives to provide global consumers with stylish and valuable furnishing products. Together with an efficient experience, SONGMICS HOME is enabling everyone to effortlessly create their dream homes. To date, its products have successfully entered more than 70 countries and regions, including Europe, North and Central America, and Asia, serving over 20 million families worldwide.

