Spartan Mosquito Accepts Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies From Countries Worldwide

Ac2T Inc dba Spartan Mosquito accepted its first official crypto payment over the last 48 hours and has upgraded its website to now accept many of the major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dai, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USD Coin.

Jeremy Hirsch, the company's Chairman and Founder, said that "we are finally closing the loop on the unbanked economies that struggle with the devasting impacts of mosquitoes from Africa to Asia." Hirsch said, "As a company most of our efforts are focused on Culex quinquefasciatus (the Southern House Mosquito), Aedes aegypti (the Yellow Fever Mosquito), Anopheles quadrimaculatus, and Anopheles gambiae (the most important vector of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa). In particular, there are many areas of the world that struggle with Anopheles gambiae almost as much as they struggle with reliable commercial banking infrastructures. It is irresponsible for us to merely have effective technologies in the United States; these technologies must reach those most in need across the globe. We are opening sales outside of the United States mid-July and are extremely proud that our 100% American Made product will finally reach the unbankable."

Based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Spartan Mosquito developed the Pro Tech technology as the next generation of its attractive toxic sugar bait slow release devices. Spartan Mosquito Pro Tech system uses naturally occurring borate and easy installation to kill mosquitoes.

SOURCE Ac2T Inc dba Spartan Mosquito