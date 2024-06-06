Stagwell (STGW) and Not Perfect Network Form Global Affiliate Partnership, Enhancing Joint Capabilities in the Baltic States

Not Perfect's expertise in scaled creative production will support Stagwell's global clients

NEW YORK and VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the global challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the addition of Not Perfect Network into its fast-growing global affiliate network, adding enhanced capabilities in scaled creative production, technology, and design across the Baltic Region.

As one of the most awarded agencies in the Baltics, Not Perfect’s client roster includes deep contacts in its home region and in an increasing number of countries around the world.

Not Perfect is an integrated creative, digital, and design network of nearly 100 people operating out of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Not Perfect boasts exceptional strength in creative production, anchored by its proprietary Creative FastForward™ process, which enables the network to produce high volumes of quality creative at a fast pace. As a global affiliate partner, Not Perfect will benefit from Stagwell's focus on technology innovation in marketing services through the Stagwell Marketing Cloud and other digital firms across its network.

As one of the most awarded agencies in the Baltics, Not Perfect's client roster includes deep contacts in its home region and in an increasing number of countries around the world. It partners with the biggest telco providers in each of its offices – Tele2, LMT and Bite – which are each top 10 advertisers in the Baltic States. Other notable clients include the Carlsberg Group, Beam Suntory, NATO, and the Lithuanian Red Cross. Additionally, the agency is behind the largest global civic initiative in fighting Russian disinformation in the context of the Ukranian war called Call Russia, an effort which has been covered extensively by CNN, BBC, CBS News, Reuters, and other top outlets.

"Not Perfect brings the perfect blend of award-winning creative, technical know-how, and marketing craft that Stagwell is committed to bringing to our clients around the world," said James Townsend, CEO, Stagwell EMEA. "Our teams across EMEA are eager to tap into their expertise, and in turn share more of our capabilities in digital transformation and global creative with their clients in the region."

"We've admired Stagwell for years for their incredible lineup of the world's best creative agencies that continuously produce culture-shifting work. Today, their offering, empowered by cutting-edge technology, is transforming marketing for the most ambitious brands around the globe. We couldn't be more excited to join forces," said Paulius Senuta, CEO of Not Perfect Network.

Stagwell's Global Affiliate Program powers agile global solutions for clients, allowing Stagwell to partner with regional experts to scale marketing capabilities to new locations. Since the program's inception, Stagwell has formed partnerships with nearly 90 affiliates across APAC, EMEA, LATAM and North America, extending Stagwell's global operational reach to 98 countries.

Stagwell and Not Perfect's partnership comes amid heightened focus on EMEA for Stagwell. Earlier this year, the company launched its first regional headquarters for EMEA in London, and acquired two new companies, What's Next Partners (WNP) in France and Sidekick in the U.K.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

About Not Perfect Network

Not Perfect Network is an integrated creative, digital and design agency with offices in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. We have reinvented quality creative development. Using a larger and more diverse team of creatives, we Creative FastForward™ from brief to creative development, producing large volumes of highly effective creative at speed. We're renowned for creative work that gets the nations talking. Whether that be in our home region of the Baltics or in an increasing number of countries around the world. Join us at www.notperfect.com

