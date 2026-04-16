Starlight Investments Marks Major Milestone with Completion of First Phase of New Build-to-Rent Community at The Waypoint in Maidenhead

255‑home riverside rental community in London Commuter Belt continues to take shape

MAIDENHEAD, United Kingdom, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Investments, a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, has announced the completion and launch of the first phase at The Waypoint, the company's newest build‑to‑rent (BTR) community in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

The Waypoint, a new build-to-rent community in Maidenhead, UK by Starlight Investments

This milestone delivers 73 new rental homes, offering a carefully curated mix of one‑, two‑ and three‑bedroom suites with elegant open-plan designs and elevated finishes — marking a significant step toward the development's full completion later this year. The completed community will include 255 thoughtfully designed homes across three residences.

The Waypoint forms part of Starlight's broader BTR development within the St Cloud Way regeneration scheme, one of the largest revitalization initiatives underway in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

"Completing the first phase at The Waypoint reflects our commitment to expanding high‑quality build‑to‑rent housing in the UK and supporting communities where demand for professionally managed, modern rental homes continues to grow," said Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential, Starlight Investments. "Maidenhead's transport connectivity, economic strength and forward‑looking regeneration plan make it an ideal location for long‑term community building."

The Waypoint is located steps from the River Thames, provides direct access to Maidenhead's town centre, and is only a short walk from the main train station, offering Overground and Elizabeth Line services with journey times of approximately 35 minutes to central London, as well as connections across the wider Thames Valley. The town is located centrally within an established employment hub for technology, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.

Once completed, The Waypoint will offer nearly 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor lifestyle‑focused amenity space, including a state‑of‑the‑art fitness centre, co‑working areas, private dining, inviting resident lounges, a rooftop terrace, and a landscaped courtyard — spaces designed to encourage connection, well-being and enhanced urban living. The community also integrates sustainability features throughout its design, reflecting Starlight's commitment to long‑term quality and responsible development.

The property's name, "The Waypoint", speaks to life's journeys, connections, and the meaningful pauses along the way. Inspired by Maidenhead's position as a key link between London and the Thames Valley, it captures a place that is both perfectly connected and defined by its riverside calm. Grounded in themes of navigation and orientation, The Waypoint represents a place to return to — a community where residents can rest, recharge, and confidently chart their next steps.

The completion of the first phase marks another significant milestone for Starlight's UK BTR program and reflects ongoing progress across the firm's wider UK portfolio, which includes rental communities in major regional cities including Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds and key London Commuter Belt markets experiencing rental housing shortages. With a UK portfolio of 4,000 homes and £1.1 billion in assets under management, Starlight is committed to supporting housing targets across the region and providing best-in-class rental options backed by strong operational stewardship.

"As we begin to welcome the first residents to The Waypoint, we are proud to be delivering modern, well‑connected homes that support the needs of today's renters," added Milich. "We look forward to fostering a vibrant community in a beautiful location as this scheme continues to take shape."

To learn more about The Waypoint and for leasing information, go to: https://www.thewaypoint-maidenhead.co.uk/

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

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