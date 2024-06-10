Steve Nuckols Joins ArisGlobal as Chief Customer Officer

Nuckols will apply decades of both life sciences and technology leadership to enhance innovation and customer focus at ArisGlobal

BOSTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, announced today the appointment of Steve Nuckols as Chief Customer Officer. Nuckols brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of success in executive roles across the life sciences and healthcare technology sectors.

Nuckols focus will be on the total customer experience, aligning commercial with product strategy, building and enhancing the customer experience, and continuing to ensure customers optimize the value they receive from LifeSphere products.

Steve Nuckols

Nuckols comes to ArisGlobal from DNAnexus, where he was Chief Commercial Officer. DNAnexus is a premier genomic data technology company; under Nuckols' guidance, he drove notable growth and innovation through strategic leadership and a customer-centric focus supporting pharma, clinical diagnostics, and academic medical centres.

Nuckols previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at ArisGlobal for two years, contributing significantly to the company's growth and development. Before this, he was EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at ERT (now Clario). As part of the original leadership team, he was instrumental in transforming and rapidly growing the company.

"Steve's return is an example of perfect timing. Over the last two years, ArisGlobal has transformed, bringing tremendous innovation to customers through advanced technology. Steve will manage our customer excellence team and help drive our key initiatives forward to continue bringing valuable next-gen technologies to market," said Aman Wasan, CEO of ArisGlobal. "Additionally, Steve's experience and commitment to customer excellence aligns with our promise to continue to innovate on behalf of our customers and disrupt an industry that's yearning for technological advancements. Steve's appointment underscores our dedication to a customer-centric approach, ensuring that everything we deliver meets the highest standards and fulfils our promises."

Nuckols expressed his enthusiasm about rejoining ArisGlobal, stating, "ArisGlobal offers the industry's most complete solution for life sciences R&D technology – LifeSphere R&D Ecosystem is truly a game changer for pharma, and I am proud to be part of the team delivering this type of excellence. I am amazed to see the tremendous progress ArisGlobal has made, particularly with the launch of NavaX – Industry's Most Advanced Cognitive Computing Engine. Through innovation and a sustained commitment to quality, ArisGlobal is well-positioned to disrupt an industry ripe for change and will continue to stand out as a leader. The opportunity to enhance patient safety, quality and compliance, while listening to our customers' needs, is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the ArisGlobal team members, our customer base, and contributing to the organization's continued success and growth."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a market leader in life sciences technology solutions, transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market.

Our cloud-powered software, LifeSphere®, is designed to streamline processes, enhance collaboration, and improve patient outcomes. Leveraging LifeSphere, we build domain-specific platforms across Safety, Regulatory, Medical Affairs, and Quality. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn or visit our website at www.arisglobal.com.

