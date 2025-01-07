StrataVision Unveils Two Market-Making AI Solutions to Transform Retail at 2025 NRF Big Show

StrataVision's new retail solutions, Store-Within-a-Store Analytics and Retail Smart Alerts, are powered by the company's proprietary AI-driven computer vision platform.

All StrataVision's cutting edge retail solutions will be on display at 2025 NRF Big Show.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StrataVision, a pioneer in AI-powered computer vision solutions, today announced the launch of two groundbreaking technologies designed to empower retailers to outperform: Store-Within-a-Store Analytics and Retail Smart Alerts Solution. These innovations exemplify StrataVision's commitment to helping retailers optimize operations, elevate customer experience, and drive measurable business results. NRF Big Show attendees can visit booth #1446 in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York to discover how these solutions are shaping the future of retail.

Store-Within-a-Store Analytics: Revolutionizing Retail Partnerships

With the rise of store-within-a-store models, retailers and their brand partners face unique challenges in understanding shopper behavior and tracking performance within dedicated spaces. StrataVision's Store-Within-a-Store Analytics delivers unprecedented visibility into these micro-environments, offering detailed insights on foot traffic, engagement rates, and conversion metrics.

Key benefits include:

- Precise analytics of shopper interactions within individual branded areas.

- Real-time data to assess promotional effectiveness and staffing alignment.

- Privacy-conscious design that ensures compliance with global regulations.

- Actionable data to maximize revenue opportunities by monetizing prime store locations and delivering insights to partners.

Retail Smart Alerts Solution: Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction

In fast-paced retail environments, minimizing delays is critical to maintaining customer satisfaction and loyalty. StrataVision's Retail Smart Notification Solutions leverages advanced computer vision technology to monitor checkout queues, fitting rooms or high-traffic counters and proactively identify bottlenecks, empowering staff to respond immediately.

Key benefits include:

- Automated alerts for staff to optimize labor allocation in real-time.

- Real-time monitoring to ensure seamless customer flow and minimize congestion.

- Effortless integration with existing store systems for smooth deployment.

- Customizable and scalable to address current store needs and expand to additional zones, such as jewelry counters or fitting rooms, as required.

"StrataVision's newest solutions are designed to address two of the retail industry's most pressing challenges: maximizing the value of in-store brand partnerships while optimizing staff productivity in real-time," said Bjoern Petersen, CEO of StrataVision. "By delivering actionable insights in real-time, we're enabling retailers to stay agile and competitive in a rapidly evolving market."

These solutions build on StrataVision's legacy of innovation in the retail sector, reflecting the company's deep expertise in leveraging AI-driven computer vision to unlock actionable insights for its clients. Both solutions are available now and can be tailored to meet the unique needs of individual retailers.

For more information about StrataVision's new retail solutions, visit (www.stratavision.com) or meet us at NRF 2025 booth #1446, Jan 12-14, 2025, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an industry executive, contact us today. Please also follow us on LinkedIn.

About StrataVision

StrataVision is a leading provider of AI-powered computer vision solutions that empower retailers to optimize operations, improve customer experience, and drive measurable results. By harnessing the power of advanced technology, StrataVision delivers innovative tools that unlock new opportunities for success in an ever-evolving retail landscape.

Media contact: Shari Rothman, CMO, StrataVision, [email protected], +1 416 669 5292

