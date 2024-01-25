SUCCESS Magazine Honors Gaby Natale as a Woman of Influence

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaby Natale has been selected by SUCCESS Magazine, the leading U.S. business publication renowned for inspiring personal and professional development Gaby Natale as a "Woman of Influence." This recognition celebrates Natale's outstanding achievements as a triple EMMY-winning journalist, renowned leadership speaker, and bestselling author.

Top Leadership Speaker Gaby Natale Honored by SUCCESS Magazine

The "Women of Influence" accolade is awarded to those who have demonstrated remarkable innovation, leadership, and impact in their communities and industries, shaping the future through their contributions. These women are recognized as the Voices of Today and the Visionaries of Tomorrow, influencing not only their fields but also the personal and professional lives of others around them.

Reflecting on this honor, Gaby Natale remarked, "This recognition goes beyond a personal milestone. It's about breaking barriers, shattering glass ceilings, and pioneering new paths. As an immigrant Latina, my journey to becoming a sought-after thought leader and award-winning journalist symbolizes the power of resilience and the importance of diversity in leadership. We're not just shaping narratives; we're crafting a world where every voice matters and every dream has a fighting chance."

Gaby Natale's feature as a Woman of Influence will be available in SUCCESS Magazine, hitting stands nationwide on February 6. SUCCESS, with a storied 123-year history, has established itself as a preeminent source for inspiration, motivation, and training in the United States. Its extensive media properties include SUCCESS.com, various newsletters, podcasts, digital training courses, and social media platforms.

For more information about Gaby Natale and her impactful work, visit GabyNatale.com

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AGANAR Media