SUCCESS Magazine Honors Gaby Natale as a Woman of Influence

News provided by

AGANAR Media

25 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaby Natale has been selected by SUCCESS Magazine, the leading U.S. business publication renowned for inspiring personal and professional development Gaby Natale as a "Woman of Influence." This recognition celebrates Natale's outstanding achievements as a triple EMMY-winning journalist, renowned leadership speaker, and bestselling author.

Continue Reading
Top Leadership Speaker Gaby Natale Honored by SUCCESS Magazine
Top Leadership Speaker Gaby Natale Honored by SUCCESS Magazine

The "Women of Influence" accolade is awarded to those who have demonstrated remarkable innovation, leadership, and impact in their communities and industries, shaping the future through their contributions. These women are recognized as the Voices of Today and the Visionaries of Tomorrow, influencing not only their fields but also the personal and professional lives of others around them.

Reflecting on this honor, Gaby Natale remarked, "This recognition goes beyond a personal milestone. It's about breaking barriers, shattering glass ceilings, and pioneering new paths. As an immigrant Latina, my journey to becoming a sought-after thought leader and award-winning journalist symbolizes the power of resilience and the importance of diversity in leadership. We're not just shaping narratives; we're crafting a world where every voice matters and every dream has a fighting chance."

Gaby Natale's feature as a Woman of Influence will be available in SUCCESS Magazine, hitting stands nationwide on February 6. SUCCESS, with a storied 123-year history, has established itself as a preeminent source for inspiration, motivation, and training in the United States. Its extensive media properties include SUCCESS.com, various newsletters, podcasts, digital training courses, and social media platforms.

For more information about Gaby Natale and her impactful work, visit GabyNatale.com

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE AGANAR Media

Also from this source

顶尖拉丁裔领导力演讲者 Gaby Natale 在 Walmart 全球总部发表主题演讲

顶尖拉丁裔领导力演讲者 Gaby Natale 在 Walmart 全球总部发表主题演讲

在"Live and Lead"系列演讲活动中，顶尖拉丁裔演讲家、三届 EMMY 奖获奖记者 Gaby Natale 在 Walmart 全球总部发表了震撼人心的主题演讲。本次活动上，来自全球各地的 1300 多名 Walmart 员工齐聚一堂，共同向 Gaby Natale...
頂級拉丁裔勵志演說家 Gaby Natale 在 Walmart 全球總部發表主題演講

頂級拉丁裔勵志演說家 Gaby Natale 在 Walmart 全球總部發表主題演講

作為「Live and Lead」系列演講的一部分，頂級拉丁裔演講家、三屆 EMMY 獎獲獎記者 Gaby Natale 在 Walmart 全球總部發表了一番震撼人心的主題演講。活動吸引逾全球 1300 位 Walmart 員工參加，他們聚首一堂，向 Gaby Natale...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Magazines

Image1

Asian American

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.