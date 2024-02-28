Supercharge Crypto Trading Strategy: Bybit on TradingView Offers Powerful Analysis & Execution

News provided by

Bybit

28 Feb, 2024, 05:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, has announced a strategic integration with TradingView, a charting platform and social network used by 50M+ traders and investors worldwide. This collaboration empowers users with exceptional charting capabilities and seamless trade execution, facilitating a smoother, more intuitive, and efficient trading journey.

This integration eliminates the need to switch between platforms, enabling Bybit users to access all available Spot and Futures symbols directly within their TradingView charts. This encompasses popular choices such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), alongside emerging tokens like SEI and CYBER.

Leveraging TradingView's extensive suite of technical and fundamental analysis tools, users can now effortlessly:

  • Compare different symbols.
  • Set up personalized alerts for real-time market movements.
  • Gain deeper insights through advanced charting functionalities.

This unified experience offers unmatched control and actionable information within a single platform.

Seamless Trading for Bybit's Users

Bybit further enhances the experience for users by introducing the Bybit Broker Profile page on TradingView. This enables direct trading on Bybit using their existing TradingView accounts.

"Bybit's integration with TradingView reflects its unwavering commitment to providing users with the most advanced tools and resources. This collaboration empowers Bybit users to make informed trading decisions while streamlining their overall trading experience," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

Supercharge Crypto Trading Strategy: Bybit on TradingView Offers Powerful Analysis & Execution

Supercharge Crypto Trading Strategy: Bybit on TradingView Offers Powerful Analysis & Execution

Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, has announced a strategic integration with TradingView, a charting platform...
Bybit Powered by SATOS Expands Reach in the Netherlands with Exclusive Referral Program

Bybit Powered by SATOS Expands Reach in the Netherlands with Exclusive Referral Program

Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce that Bybit Powered by SATOS launches a limited-time referral...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.