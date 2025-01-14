Supermicro Empowers AI-driven Capabilities for Enterprise, Retail, and Edge Server Solutions

Retailers Can Leverage AI to Increase Revenue and Reduce Costs with Supermicro and NVIDIA's Collaboration

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Federation (NRF) -- Supermicro, Inc. (SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is showcasing the latest solutions for the retail industry in collaboration with NVIDIA at the National Retail Federation (NRF) annual show. As generative AI (GenAI) grows in capability and becomes more easily accessible, retailers are leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, for a broad spectrum of applications.

Super Micro AI Solutions for Enterprise and Retail

"Supermicro's innovative server, storage, and edge computing solutions improve retail operations, store security, and operational efficiency," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "At NRF, Supermicro is excited to introduce retailers to AI's transformative potential and to revolutionize the customer's experience. Our systems here will help resolve day-to-day concerns and elevate the overall buying experience."

To learn more about Supermicro's AI solutions for retail organizations, visit www.supermicro.com/RetailAI

Innovation in front-of-house and back-of-house use cases – such as personalized shopping experiences, automating logistical processes, and preventing shrinkage – enable retailers to attract customers to their establishments and improve their profitability.

Supermicro at NRF

Retail AI solutions like the ones mentioned above require specialized hardware to deliver optimal results. Supermicro offers the industry's broadest portfolio of edge AI solutions, giving retail organizations the tools to optimize the ROI of their AI-based applications. By processing data directly where the customers are located, results are delivered with minimal latency, creating an exceptional user experience. At NRF, Supermicro is showing the latest systems designed to deliver high-end performance to retail locations:

SYS-112B-FWT: This 1U, short-depth system offers powerful edge compute, utilizing the latest Intel Xeon processors. Despite being less than 17" in depth, it can hold NVIDIA L40S GPUs.

This 1U, short-depth system offers powerful edge compute, utilizing the latest Intel Xeon processors. Despite being less than 17" in depth, it can hold NVIDIA L40S GPUs. AS -1115S-FWTRT: Leveraging AMD's EPYC series processors, this 1U, short-depth system offers customers flexibility in both core counts and GPU capability by having the capacity to hold a single double-width NVIDIA L40S GPU.

Leveraging AMD's EPYC series processors, this 1U, short-depth system offers customers flexibility in both core counts and GPU capability by having the capacity to hold a single double-width NVIDIA L40S GPU. SYS-E403- 14B : A compact server capable of delivering data center performance at remote and space-constrained locations. This compact system can accommodate 2 single-width or 1 double-width GPU cards, including the NVIDIA L40S or NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU, in remote edge locations.

: A compact server capable of delivering data center performance at remote and space-constrained locations. This compact system can accommodate 2 single-width or 1 double-width GPU cards, including the NVIDIA L40S or NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU, in remote edge locations. SYS-212B-FN2T : The 2U, short-depth edge AI system offers more features and capacity compared to the competition and supports multiple data streams or workloads. Optimized for inferencing at the edge, the SYS-212B-FN2T supports up to 2 double-width GPU or single-width GPUs, such as the NVIDIA L4 GPU.

: The 2U, short-depth edge AI system offers more features and capacity compared to the competition and supports multiple data streams or workloads. Optimized for inferencing at the edge, the SYS-212B-FN2T supports up to 2 double-width GPU or single-width GPUs, such as the NVIDIA L4 GPU. SYS-222HE-TN : A 2U powerhouse, this dual-processor system features the latest Intel Xeon processors bringing data center power into a shorter-depth platform. With the ability to hold up to 3 NVIDIA L40S GPUs, it brings serious inferencing power to the customer.

: A 2U powerhouse, this dual-processor system features the latest Intel Xeon processors bringing data center power into a shorter-depth platform. With the ability to hold up to 3 NVIDIA L40S GPUs, it brings serious inferencing power to the customer. AS -2115HE-FTNR : A uniprocessor, 2U system based on the latest AMD EPYC family. This system offers a maximum dual-width GPU density of 4 cards such as NVIDIA L40S GPUs.

: A uniprocessor, 2U system based on the latest AMD EPYC family. This system offers a maximum dual-width GPU density of 4 cards such as NVIDIA L40S GPUs. SYS-322GA-NR: For the most demanding workloads, this powerful and versatile 3U edge AI platform offers 10 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots or 20 PCIe 5.0 x8 slots (in physical x16 slots). These slots can be fitted with up to 8 double-width GPU cards, such as NVIDIA's H100 GPU leveraging NVIDIA NVLink. Alternatively, the system can be configured with 19 single-width GPU cards, such as NVIDIA's low-profile or single-width product families, or combined with different add-on cards, such as graphics controllers, making this system ideal for environments including large control rooms.

An AI use case on display at the Supermicro booth is a customer service application built with the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for digital humans. It features James, a computer interface that mimics the experience of interacting with a real person. Digital humans are virtual avatars that look, act, and think like a human would. In retail, this technology can be deployed to provide customers with a personalized shopping experience, a shopping assistant, and a customer service representative all in one solution.

A second live demo is the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for retail shopping assistants, a generative AI reference workflow designed to transform shopping experiences online and in stores. The blueprint provides the technologies for building shopping assistants that can search for multiple items simultaneously, answer contextual questions like whether a product is waterproof, and visualize furniture in physically accurate scenes, such as a customer's living room.

A third use case being demonstrated harnesses the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization to combat the growing issue of shrinkage. Shrinkage occurs when products leave a store and are not paid for. Loss due to shrinkage costs retailers an estimated $100+B annually in the US alone. By using AI-based solutions, retailers can interpret camera input in real time and identify mix-ups at the checkout as they occur, providing direct feedback to the retail store and the customer.

NRF visitors can find Supermicro at booth #3165. At the NRF 2025 Expo, January 12-14 in New York City, Supermicro and NVIDIA are collaborating to introduce retailers to AI's transformative potential. For more information, visit https://nrfbigshow2025.smallworldlabs.com/co/super-micro-computer-inc

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.