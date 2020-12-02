Supermicro Enterprise-Class 4-Socket SuperServer Now Certified for SAP and Oracle Workloads

"Supermicro's 4-socket server, based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processor, has shown great market penetration and positive feedback from enterprise customers," said Raju Penumatcha, senior vice president and chief product officer at Supermicro. "With the addition of SAP and Oracle certifications, customers can quickly use the 4-socket platform to support top enterprise and cloud requirements."

The 4-socket server features the latest Intel CPU and storage technologies: up to 112 Xeon cores and up to 18TB of system memory when provisioned in a mix of DDR and Intel 2nd Generation Optane Data Center Persistent Memory. CPU interconnects increases from 3 UPI lanes to 6UPI lanes for vastly improved system latency and throughput. The system supports up to 24NVMe drives and 100Gb/s networking.

There is an industry transition underway where 4-socket x86 clusters are replacing Unix stacks in enterprises and financial institutions with high availability and performance that can match or outperform traditional mainframes. Supermicro has been collaborating with companies developing and testing with the 4-socket platforms for traditional mainframe use cases such as real-time fraud detection for financial institutions, high-frequency trading, and real-time routing for the largest ride-sharing companies in the market today.

"At N5 Technologies, our Rumi™ platform enables businesses to drive in-the-moment business actions by deriving contextual and relevant insights from massive volumes of data in real-time," said Girish Mutreja, CEO N5 Technologies. "With the Supermicro 4-socket platform, we achieved astonishing, mainframe-class, transactional performance with blazing fast response, against a massive 50TB of data Supermicro's 4-socket line of servers provide amazing in-memory computing performance and strong value proposition for any enterprises that require serious computing power."

