Supermicro Introduces the Most Versatile Portfolio of AMD EPYC™ 7003 Based Systems Delivering World Record Performance - 36% Improvement - for Today's Most Critical Workloads

The Supermicro A+ line includes servers that incorporate single-socket and dual-socket system solutions designed to reduce the time to results and drive better business decisions. For example, the recently announced new 2U 2-node multi-GPU server is the perfect platform for video streaming, high-end cloud gaming, and countless social networking applications. It has market-leading system flexibility, and cost savings will deliver uninterrupted performance. With innovative server designs that reduce the power required while leading the industry in performance, Supermicro paves the way with application-optimized servers, enabling modern businesses to reduce costs and enhance their user's experience.

"Supermicro has always led the industry in designing and manufacturing the largest application-optimized portfolio of servers that meet the demands of our customers," said Charles Liang, president and CEO, Supermicro. "Our building block architecture allows us to deliver a versatile portfolio of systems that maximize the benefits of the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors for specific workloads be it our 2U 2 Node GPU System with PCIe 4.0 for cloud gaming our 2U CloudDC single processor high core count system for storage applications These systems reduce TCO and the Total Cost to the Environment (TCE), which is an essential metric as we all have the responsibility to minimize a data centers effect on the environment."

The new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processors are designed with the "Zen3" core that delivers up to 19% more instructions per cycle2 than the previous generation and contains up to 64 cores per socket for exceptional performance on popular benchmarks and real-world workloads. The new systems from Supermicro include a range of compute and storage systems designed for many of the most demanding applications, for AI, HPC, Enterprise, and Cloud deployments.

"We designed the EPYC 7003 Series processors to give our customers exactly what they said they needed, performance across all workloads, and the ability to drive more time to value, right out of the box," said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD. "With leadership architecture, performance, and modern security features, EPYC 7003 Series processors are a superior choice and continue to drive the standard for the modern data center."

The new A+ product lineup with AMD EPYC Series 7003 Processors helps leading enterprises reduce time to solution for a wide range of applications, add enhanced security features, and allow all workloads to be run in the cloud, on-prem, or a private cloud. Supermicro has certified many solutions and reference architectures that enable organizations to gain insight from their data faster than ever before with easy deployments. These solutions include: AI/ML/DL training inference workload-optimized, certified servers, HCI/SDI, or software-defined storage such as VMWare vSAN, RedHat CEPH, and Weka.IO. Data Management such as Oracle 19c, Apache Hadoop, and Cassandra and HPC application optimization such Ansys Fluent, OpenFOAM, and WRF all show increased performance.

A+ Portfolio, Supermicro Keynote and Virtual Booth – March 16th

Supermicro will be hosting a virtual booth with a keynote address from a Senior Vice president and conducting product demonstrations on the latest AMD products and technologies for modern data center applications and workloads. The virtual experience brings together Supermicro's product experts and technology leaders, discussing performance and efficiency leaps for cloud, AI, and storage workloads, trends in the modern data center, and revealing our latest products in an interactive environment.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 MLNWR-115 SPECjbb®2015-Distributed critical-jOPS comparison based on highest system results published as of 03/12/2021. Configurations: 20-node, 1x AMD EPYC 7763 (2561044 SPECjbb2015-Distributed critical-jOPS, 2919887 SPECjbb2015-Distributed max-jOPS, https://spec.org/jbb2015/results/res2021q1/jbb2015-20210225-00615.html) versus 2-node, 1x AMD EPYC 7702P (1877397 SPECjbb2015-Distributed critical-jOPS, 2656878 SPECjbb-Distributed max jOPS, https://spec.org/jbb2015/results/res2020q2/jbb2015-20200402-00533.html) for ~1.36x the performance.

2 MLN-003: Based on AMD internal testing as of 02/1/2021, average performance improvement at ISO-frequency on an AMD EPYC™ 72F3 (8C/8T, 3.7GHz) compared to an AMD EPYC™ 7F32 (8C/8T, 3.7GHz), per-core, single thread, using a select set of workloads including SPECrate®2017_int_base,SPECrate®2017_fp_base, and representative server workloads. SPEC® and SPECrate® are registered trademarks of Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. Learn more at spec.org.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.supermicro.com

