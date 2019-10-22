Supermicro Servers Support Breakthrough NVIDIA EGX Platform Delivering AI Processing and Management from the Data Center to the Edge

"Utilizing NVIDIA's EGX platform, Supermicro server customers can immediately support sophisticated and computation-intensive AI application workloads in the data center and at the network edge," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "The 5019D-FN8TP, the 1019D-FHN13TP, and the 2029GP-TR supporting single or multiple NVIDIA T4 GPUs are validated as NGC-Ready for Edge. Collaboration with leading companies like NVIDIA reaffirms Supermicro's heritage of offering best-in-class solutions."

Supermicro's green-computing edge servers are optimized to run AI workloads on the EGX stack with high-performance, efficient computing power. The E403-9D-16C-FN13T, as well as the new 1019P-FHN2T and E403-9P-FN2T, which bring Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors into Supermicro's Edge server product portfolio, are currently in the NGC-Ready for Edge validation process.

"NGC-Ready for Edge validated Supermicro servers and the NVIDIA EGX stack can accelerate even the most demanding AI workloads at the edge with ease," said Justin Boitano, Senior Director of Product, Enterprise and Edge at NVIDIA. "Now customers across every industry can develop new edge AI services to deliver automated intelligence at the point of action, from retail stores and manufacturing to hospitals and smart cities."

Supermicro is already engaged with customers in proof-of-concept trials with AI IoT solutions powered by NVIDIA GPUs, including top-tier retailers for edge AI applications to speed their operations and improve customer experience, and with public transportation infrastructure agencies to monitor passenger safety in the field. The 5019D-FN8TP, the 1019D-FHN13TP, and the 2029GP-TR are all available now.

For more information on Supermicro's Edge server portfolio, visit www.supermicro.com/embedded

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.supermicro.com

