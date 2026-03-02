Supermicro Expands Support for AI-RAN and Sovereign AI Solutions to Deliver High-Performance, Efficient, and Scalable AI Infrastructure

Cutting-edge infrastructure solutions, featuring the latest CPUs and GPUs, power AI-native telecom networks, and secure, scalable AI factories

Supermicro collaborating with global partners including Nokia, SK Telecom and Telenor to demonstrate real-world use cases at MWC Barcelona

SAN JOSE, Calif., and BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing expanded support for infrastructure solutions powering sovereign AI platforms and Artificial Intelligence - Radio Access Networks (AI-RAN). At Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC), the world's largest event for the telecom industry, Supermicro and its ecosystem partners are featuring the latest real-world use cases that bring together performance, efficiency, and scalability.

AI-RAN and Sovereign AI solutions

"Delivering AI to the RAN at scale requires infrastructure optimized for telecom networks," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "As operators embed intelligence across their networks and advance sovereign AI strategies, Supermicro's flexible Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS) and deep ecosystem collaborations enable rapid deployment of high-performance, energy-efficient solutions that help ensure data sovereignty and long-term scalability."

The adoption of AI in telecom networks is growing rapidly as operators seek greater efficiency and automation. AI-RAN embeds intelligence into the Radio Access Network to optimize spectrum, energy, and performance, while simultaneously creating a distributed network that powers AI solutions for operators and end users.

AI-RAN requires infrastructure solutions that are designed to meet the unique requirements of telecom networks in a scalable, cost-efficient way. Supermicro is expanding its broad range of AI-RAN systems, in line with NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer (ARC) design, to support the latest technologies including NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, with upcoming products using the latest NVIDIA ARC-Pro.

ARS-111L-FR is a short-depth, 1U system designed for distributed RAN workloads. The system features NVIDIA Grace™ CPU C1 and is compatible with NVIDIA ConnectX Ethernet® adapters for high-speed networking. Additionally, the server has space for up to 2 low-profile GPU cards, such as the NVIDIA L4 for AI workloads.

Sovereign AI refers to an enterprise's ability to develop, deploy, and govern artificial intelligence within its own controlled infrastructure, data environments, and compliance frameworks. Increased demand for sovereign AI platforms represents a strategic opportunity for telecom operators, by offering secure, in-country AI infrastructure as a service, and unlocking new revenue streams in the digital economy.

Delivering sovereign AI at scale requires infrastructure that is powerful, scalable, and energy efficient. Supermicro's innovative DCBBS are designed to enable organizations to rapidly deploy and expand AI data centers. Modular architectures simplify scaling, while advanced thermal and power designs improve operational efficiency.

At MWC, Supermicro is collaborating with leading industry players to demonstrate real-world deployments and practical use cases that advance AI acceleration.

Telenor , a leading Nordic telecom provider, has launched Telenor AI Factory, Norway's first sovereign AI cloud platform. Designed for enterprises, startups, and public sector organizations, it provides NVIDIA GPU-accelerated infrastructure entirely within Norway, ensuring data never leaves national borders. By combining security, scalability, and sustainability, Telenor AI Factory lowers barriers to AI adoption, shortens time-to-market, and supports sensitive data compliance. This positions Telenor not just as a telecom operator, but as a strategic provider of sovereign AI services.

