Suvoda launches unified patient app to reduce logistical challenges for clinical trial participants

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda (recently merged under common ownership with Greenphire), a global clinical trial technology company specializing in software solutions to address trial complexity in mission-critical, time-sensitive moments, today announced the release of its unified patient mobile app. The Suvoda app is a single, intuitive experience that will bring visit scheduling, questionnaires, travel information, receipt submission, and reimbursement tracking into one place to reduce the logistical burden for clinical trial participants.

The new patient app combines four core product capabilities in one consumer-grade interface so participants can:

complete questionnaires and diaries

schedule and reschedule study visits with real-time calendar availability

view travel details and itineraries (coming early 2026)

submit receipts and track reimbursement status

receive automated reminders that help trials stay on track

"The Suvoda app is unlike any other participant app in the market today. It offers a unique combination of support tools that patients need. Knowing that patient dropout is a key risk to any clinical trial, our industry needs to do everything it can to support participants, so they stay enrolled in their study," shared Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda.

In a just-released global survey of clinical trial participants, conducted by the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), researchers found that 63% of clinical trial participants said a smartphone app for data collection is a very helpful service (2025 CISCRP Perceptions and Insights Study).

Elizabeth Morris, Director of Product Management at Suvoda, agrees with those findings. "Patients consistently tell us that logistics are one of the biggest burdens of participation in a clinical trial. When people must switch between emails, phone calls, and multiple systems, it adds time and stress. Pulling everything together for patients reduces that friction and gives them one place to complete the tasks that matter."

For patients, the app offers a simple, secure sign-in and a dashboard with assigned tasks. Clinical trial sites will be able to create automated notifications to remind patients of upcoming visits, to take their medication, or to complete questionnaires. Study teams can review and approve reimbursements in the same unified ecosystem, keeping site and participant views in sync. With these innovations, the app helps make things easier for study site teams and supports trial protocol compliance.

Following the completion of Suvoda's merger with Greenphire earlier this year, the combined organization brings IRT, eCOA, and eConsent together with payments, travel, and budgeting capabilities—all on the Suvoda Platform, creating a comprehensive, fully integrated toolset to support the complete patient journey in clinical trials. The patient app is an example of that unified experience and will be available for download on the App Store and Google Play in the first week of November.

Additional enhancements are planned for early 2026, including adding Greenphire Travel features to the patient app and a unified Suvoda Platform login for sites and sponsors.

About Suvoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company with a real-time experience platform that empowers sponsors and CROs to make confident decisions and sites and patients to take calm, controlled action. Suvoda delivers interconnected, action-driven software solutions and industry-leading services and support, so that even in the most time-sensitive, mission-critical moments, life-changing studies keep moving forward. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company maintains customer satisfaction scores that consistently exceed the technology industry average, contributing to the company being selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 2000 trials across more than 95 countries. Suvoda recently merged with Greenphire, a leading provider of clinical trial financial management and patient support tools. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on LinkedIn.

