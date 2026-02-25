Synergis Adept Named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards as Top-Ranked Engineering Document Management Platform in CAD & PLM

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergis Software announced that Synergis Adept, its engineering document management platform, has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, ranking No. 37 in the Best CAD & PLM Software Products. Among the products recognized, Adept is the highest-ranked solution whose primary G2 category is Engineering Document Management.

The award reinforces Adept's mission to help asset-intensive organizations design, build, and operate with confidence through greater control and automation of critical engineering and product data.

Selected from more than 175,000 software vendors on G2, Adept's placement in G2's Best Software Awards ranks the solution among the top 1%, based on verified customer reviews and market presence data.

Synergis Adept delivers a single source of truth connecting engineering, operations, maintenance, capital project, and construction teams. With deep CAD integration, version and revision control, automated compliance-ready workflows, and complete audit traceability, the platform enables manufacturers, utilities, life sciences, mining, and oil and gas organizations to optimize operations, reduce risk, and accelerate projects.

"This recognition belongs to our customers as much as it does to us," said Scott Lamond, Vice President of Marketing at Synergis Software. "The trust our customers place in us—and the feedback they share—push us to keep improving and delivering beyond expectations. We're proud to support organizations that rely on Adept every day to manage the engineering information that keeps their operations running safely and efficiently."

This award—along with more than 30 additional top placements in G2's quarterly rankings—signals sustained customer recognition across product performance and real-world results. 95% of reviews are rated four or five stars, with customers citing usability, implementation success, ROI, and exceptional customer support. For many organizations, that impact is transformational—both in how they operate and in the partnership they rely on.

"My company had countless engineering drawings spread across network file shares, homegrown systems, and SharePoint, with no common method of managing them. With Adept, we were able to standardize the management software, collect appropriate metadata, secure and control documents, and enhance searchability, all while improving access control and limiting sensitive materials to approved users."

— Chris Wood, Dow (G2 review)

"No other software company anywhere works as closely with their customers. The Synergis staff is incredibly responsive and consistently go above and beyond to solve customer issues. For a system that your business cannot operate without, this is invaluable."

— Ryan Mongeau, Space Age Electronics (G2 Review)

In addition to its placement on the 2026 Best Software Awards, Synergis Adept earned multiple Winter 2026 G2 badges across Engineering Document Management, Product Data Management, Construction Drawing Management, and Enterprise Content Management categories, including Best Usability, Best Results, Best Relationship, Best Support, High Performer, and Momentum Leader distinctions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Synergis Adept?

Synergis Adept is an engineering document management system (EDMS) with integrated product data management capabilities that centralizes engineering documents, manages complex CAD files, automates workflows, and provides version control, audit traceability, and secure access control for complex engineering environments.

Why was Synergis Adept recognized in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards?

Synergis Adept was named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards based on verified customer reviews and market presence data. It ranked No. 37 in the Best CAD & PLM Software Products category as the highest-positioned solution whose primary G2 category is Engineering Document Management.

How is Synergis Adept different from PLM or Enterprise Content Management systems?

Unlike enterprise content management (ECM) systems that focus on general business documents, or product lifecycle management (PLM) platforms that govern product lifecycles at a broad enterprise level, Synergis Adept is purpose-built for engineering document management. Adept delivers deep CAD integration, asset-centric document control, version and revision management, compliance-ready workflows, and complete audit traceability across the engineering and plant lifecycle. It bridges EDMS and PDM by supporting engineering documents, CAD data, and change workflows—without the cost and complexity of traditional PLM systems.

What industries use Synergis Adept?

Synergis Adept is used by more than 250,000 professionals worldwide across discrete and process manufacturing, utilities, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, and other asset-intensive industries where engineering documentation, safety, and compliance are mission-critical.

How do customers rate Synergis Adept on G2?

Synergis Adept maintains a 95% four- and five-star rating across 192 verified customer reviews on G2.

About Synergis Software

Synergis Adept is a leading engineering document management (EDM) and product data management (PDM) solution trusted by global organizations including Dow, Con Edison, Merck, and General Mills. For more than 35 years, Synergis has helped asset-intensive industries—including manufacturing, chemicals, utilities, oil and gas, life sciences, and mining—centralize, govern, and leverage engineering and product data to accelerate projects, strengthen compliance, and reduce operational risk.

For more information, visit www.SynergisSoftware.com

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards rank software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data.

To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

