Tagworks Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ken Mills as Chief Executive Officer

Biotech industry veteran to lead Tagworks as the company prepares to bring its novel platform and lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program for solid tumors into the clinic in 2025

Founding CEO Marc Robillard, Ph.D., will continue in role of Chief Scientific Officer and as a member of the Board

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands and BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tagworks Pharmaceuticals BV ("Tagworks"), a precision oncology company using its proprietary Click-to-Release treatment platform to develop a new standard of care for patients suffering from solid tumors by targeting clinically validated tumor markers that so far have remained out of reach of current therapies, today announced the appointment of Ken Mills as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. As part of this planned CEO leadership transition, Marc Robillard, Ph.D., the founding CEO of Tagworks, will continue in the role of Chief Scientific Officer and as a board member.

Mr. Mills most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and President of REGENXBIO, which he founded and led for 15 years and where he continues as Chairman of the Board. Dr. Robillard founded Tagworks and has led the company's development of the Click-to-Release treatment platform as a new class of innovative medicines to treat solid tumors.

"Ken brings a wealth of valuable experience and understanding in bringing novel treatments to patients, combined with a strong track record in company building, and we are delighted to add his leadership to the team," said Dr. Robillard. "Tagworks has progressed immensely in recent years and with the $65 million series A financing in 2023 and our first programs expected to enter the clinic in 2025 it is the right time to welcome Ken as CEO to drive the next phase of growth. This move allows me to focus on platform strategy and pipeline development, ensuring we realize the maximum potential of Click-to-Release for the benefit of cancer patients. I am confident that teaming up with Ken will achieve this and am excited to work with him."

"Tagworks has differentiated science and is uniquely positioned to expand the potential of ADCs to safely and potently treat a wide spectrum of cancers by targeting biology that has remained beyond the reach of current therapies," said Mr. Mills. "The milestones Marc and the team have accomplished in building the company, its novel treatment platform, and advancing the first clinical candidates sets a strong foundation for us as a company. I am thrilled to join this committed and talented team to help drive the development of the Company's lead clinical ADC candidate, TGW101, and partner with Marc on the expansion of the Click-to-Release treatment platform and therapeutic pipeline to create precision medicines across multiple cancer types."

"We are delighted to welcome Ken as CEO of Tagworks as we navigate a path to continued success," said Chris Martin, Chairman of the Tagworks Board of Directors. "He brings proven and highly relevant expertise in developing innovative scientific platforms, product development, corporate strategy and business development. We believe Ken's experience makes him a great fit for the next chapter in the company's journey and look forward to leveraging his leadership and experience."

Mr. Mills is a more than 25-year veteran of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining Tagworks, he was the founding Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of REGENXBIO, a clinical-stage and publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy. He oversaw several financing rounds, multiple phases of clinical trials, and led the company through an IPO. During his tenure at REGENXBIO, Mr. Mills was also involved in the licensing and advising of a number of biotechnology companies, such as AveXis (Novartis) and Audentes (Astellas), as well as the launch of companies such as Dimension Therapeutics (Ultragenyx), Prevail Therapeutics (Eli Lilly), and Corlieve Therapeutics (UniQure). He is Chairman of the Board at REGENXBIO. In addition, he was a Partner at FOXKISER, working to advise and launch companies in the biopharma space. Mr. Mills received his S.B. in Chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Tagworks Pharmaceuticals

Tagworks Pharmaceuticals, is a precision oncology company using its proprietary Click-to-Release treatment platform to develop a new standard of care for patients suffering from solid tumors, by targeting clinically validated tumor markers that so far have remained out of reach of current therapies. Its lead program, TGW101, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting TAG72, a non-internalizing protein found on the surface of many solid tumor cells. Tagworks is developing a pipeline of novel cancer treatments leveraging its Click-to-Release technology in a range of therapeutic modalities, including ADCs and targeted radionuclide therapies. The company is headquartered in the Netherlands with operations in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.tagworkspharma.com.

